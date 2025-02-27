Forex Today: Market focus shifts to key macroeconomic data releases from US

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, February 27:

The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its peers in the European morning on Thursday as market participants gear for key data releases. The US economic calendar will feature Durable Goods Orders and Pending Home Sales figures for January, alongside the weekly Initial Jobless Claims report. Additionally, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release revisions to the fourth quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.09% -0.24% 0.06% 0.84% 0.95% 1.01% -0.22% EUR 0.09% -0.24% -0.05% 0.74% 1.03% 0.91% -0.30% GBP 0.24% 0.24% 0.26% 0.98% 1.27% 1.16% -0.06% JPY -0.06% 0.05% -0.26% 0.79% 0.98% 1.04% -0.18% CAD -0.84% -0.74% -0.98% -0.79% 0.06% 0.17% -1.05% AUD -0.95% -1.03% -1.27% -0.98% -0.06% -0.12% -1.31% NZD -1.01% -0.91% -1.16% -1.04% -0.17% 0.12% -1.20% CHF 0.22% 0.30% 0.06% 0.18% 1.05% 1.31% 1.20% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The risk-averse market atmosphere helped the USD hold its ground midweek. During the American trading hours, US President Donald Trump said Canada and Mexico tariffs will go into effect on April 2nd and added that they will impose tariffs on EU imports. Trump noted that they will share details on EU tariffs soon but hinted that they are likely to be 25% on autos and some other imports. Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 19:00 GMT on Thursday. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will also be speaking in the second half of the day.

EUR/USD lost nearly 0.3% on Wednesday. The pair struggles to stage a rebound in the European morning and stays well below 1.0500. Later in the session, the European Commission will publish Consumer Confidence, Business Climate and Economic Sentiment Indicator data for February. Moreover, the European Central Bank will publish the Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts.

After climbing to a multi-month high above 1.2700, GBP/USD reversed its direction and erased the majority of its daily gains to close marginally higher. The pair stays on the back foot early Thursday and declines toward 1.2650.

Following Tuesday's sharp decline, Gold failed to attract buyers on Wednesday and ended the day flat. XAU/USD stays under bearish pressure early Thursday and trades near $2,890.

USD/JPY struggles to find direction and moves sideways below 149.50 for the second consecutive day on Thursday. In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday, Tokyo Consumer Price Index data for February, Industrial Production and Retail Trade figures for January from Japan will be watched closely by market participants.