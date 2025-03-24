Forex Today: March PMI data to kick start the week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, March 24:
After outperforming its rivals for three consecutive days, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand at the beginning of the week. Later in the day, S&P Global will publish preliminary Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for Germany, the Eurozone, the UK and the US.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.24%
|-0.21%
|0.33%
|-0.17%
|-0.27%
|0.02%
|-0.05%
|EUR
|0.24%
|-0.08%
|0.05%
|0.11%
|-0.05%
|0.31%
|0.23%
|GBP
|0.21%
|0.08%
|0.52%
|-0.44%
|-0.00%
|0.39%
|0.20%
|JPY
|-0.33%
|-0.05%
|-0.52%
|-0.50%
|-0.63%
|-0.30%
|-0.40%
|CAD
|0.17%
|-0.11%
|0.44%
|0.50%
|-0.05%
|0.19%
|0.12%
|AUD
|0.27%
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.63%
|0.05%
|0.37%
|0.28%
|NZD
|-0.02%
|-0.31%
|-0.39%
|0.30%
|-0.19%
|-0.37%
|-0.00%
|CHF
|0.05%
|-0.23%
|-0.20%
|0.40%
|-0.12%
|-0.28%
|0.00%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Following the sharp decline seen in the first half of March, the USD Index ended the previous week in positive territory, supported by the Federal Reserve's (Fed) cautious outlook on further policy-easing and some upbeat data releases from the US. Early Monday, the USD Index corrects lower and fluctuates at around 104.00. Meanwhile, US stock index futures rise between 0.6% and 0.9% in the European morning, highlighting an improving risk mood. According to the Wall Street Journal, the White House is adjusting its approach to tariffs set to take effect on April 2, likely omitting a set of industry-specific tariffs while applying reciprocal tariffs aimed at countries with significant trade ties to the US.
The data from Australia showed on Monday that Judo Bank Composite PMI edged higher to 51.3 in March's flash estimate from 50.6 in February. This reading highlighted that the economic activity in the private sector expanded at a slightly faster pace than it did in the previous month. After posting losses for four consecutive days, AUD/USD gains traction and rises toward 0.6300 in the European morning on Monday.
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida told the Japanese parliament on Monday that they will adjust the degree of monetary easing by raising the policy rate, if the economic and prices outlooks are to be achieved. In the meantime, Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI in Japan declined to 48.3 in March from 49 in February and the Services PMI dropped to 49.5 from 53.7. These figures showed that both sectors dropped into the contraction territory. Despite the selling pressure surrounding the USD, USD/JPY edges higher early Monday and was last seen trading at around 149.70.
After losing more than 0.5% in the previous week, EUR/USD corrects higher toward 1.0850 to begin the European session on Monday.
GBP/USD registered losses on Thursday and Friday to end the previous week virtually unchanged. The pair clings to modest daily gains and trades slightly below 1.2950 early Monday. Later in the day, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will speak at a lecture on "Growth in the UK Economy" at the University of Leicester, England.
Following the record setting rally seen in the first half of last week, Gold turned south and closed in the red on Thursday and Friday. After settling above $3,000, XAU/USD seems to have entered a consolidation phase at around $3,020 on Monday.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0850 after mixed German PMI data
EUR/USD stays in positive territory near 1.0850 in European session Monday, following a three-day downtrend. Improving risk mood on easing concerns over US reciprocal tariffs weigh on the USD and help the pair hold its ground despite mixed German PMI data.
GBP/USD firms up to near 1.2950 on PMIs day
GBP/USD gains positive traction and nears 1.2950 in the Europan morning on Monday amid the emergence of fresh US Dollar weakness. The divergent Fed-BoE outlooks and the recent breakout above the 200-day SMA favor buyers. UK/US PMIs awaited ahead of BoE Governor Bailey’s speech.
Gold price holds steady above $3,000 mark amid softer USD, Fed rate cut bets
Gold price remains depressed through the early European session on Monday, though it lacks follow-through selling and holds comfortably above the $3,000 psychological mark or Friday's swing low. The global risk sentiment gets a minor lift in reaction to reports that Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs would be narrower and less strict than initially feared.
Avalanche bulls aim for double-digit rally amid increase in bullish bets
Avalanche price extends its gains by 7%, trading above $21 on Monday after rallying almost 9% the previous week. On-chain metrics suggest a bullish outlook as AVAX’s long-to-short ratio reached its highest in over a month.
Week ahead – Flash PMIs, US and UK inflation eyed as tariff war rumbles on
US PCE inflation up next, but will consumption data matter more? UK budget and CPI in focus after hawkish BoE decision. Euro turns to flash PMIs for bounce as rally runs out of steam. Inflation numbers out of Tokyo and Australia also on the agenda.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.