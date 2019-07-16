Forex Today: Kiwi cheers NZ CPI, trade talks set to resume, and Bitcoin recovery falters

NZ dollar advances further on steady NZ inflation data.

RBA minutes: Ready to ease further when needed.

Bitcoin faces rejection below the 11k mark.

Here is what you need to know to start your day on Tuesday, July 16th, European session:

- New Zealand’s Q2 CPI data matched estimates and drove NZD/USD to fresh 3-month highs of 0.6738, Aussie hung near 10-day tops despite dovish RBA minutes, USD/JPY held steady near 108.00 amid weaker Asian stocks. *

- US dollar index extended overnight consolidation just below 97 mark, 10-year treasury yields were modestly flat, Gold traded firmer above 1415 levels. *

- UK: Easing fears over a Hard Brexit keeps the Cable buoyed ahead of key UK jobs report and Carney’s speech. *

- S. Korea-Japan trade tensions escalate as Japanese Trade Minister Seko lashed out at S. Korea. US-China trade talks to resume this week, US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin said. *

- Oil prices steadied as US Gulf of Mexico output resumed, the focus stays on API data, Middle East developments. *

- Cryptocurrencies stalled the recovery from the recent carnage. Bitcoin’s recovery fizzles below 11k. Mnuchin joined US regulators to air concerns over Facebook’s Libra. *