Forex Today: Kiwi cheers NZ CPI, trade talks set to resume, and Bitcoin recovery falters

- NZ dollar advances further on steady NZ inflation data.
- RBA minutes: Ready to ease further when needed.
- Bitcoin faces rejection below the 11k mark.
Here is what you need to know to start your day on Tuesday, July 16th, European session:
- New Zealand’s Q2 CPI data matched estimates and drove NZD/USD to fresh 3-month highs of 0.6738, Aussie hung near 10-day tops despite dovish RBA minutes, USD/JPY held steady near 108.00 amid weaker Asian stocks. *
- US dollar index extended overnight consolidation just below 97 mark, 10-year treasury yields were modestly flat, Gold traded firmer above 1415 levels. *
- UK: Easing fears over a Hard Brexit keeps the Cable buoyed ahead of key UK jobs report and Carney’s speech. *
- S. Korea-Japan trade tensions escalate as Japanese Trade Minister Seko lashed out at S. Korea. US-China trade talks to resume this week, US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin said. *
- Oil prices steadied as US Gulf of Mexico output resumed, the focus stays on API data, Middle East developments. *
- Cryptocurrencies stalled the recovery from the recent carnage. Bitcoin’s recovery fizzles below 11k. Mnuchin joined US regulators to air concerns over Facebook’s Libra. *
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 21-DMA - a strong hurdle ahead of ZEW, EC President vote
EUR/USD bulls need a break above the 21-day MA. The EUR may drop if EU lawmakers reject Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen. Meanwhile, a below-forecast US retail sales data could bode well for the spot.
GBP/USD mildly bid ahead of UK employment data, Carney’s speech
Declining odds for no-deal Brexit favors the GBP/USD pair’s recovery. The UK employment numbers and Carney’s speech will join the US Retail Sales and Fed Chair’s comments to offer fresh impulse.
USD/JPY re-takes 108.00 as S&P futures turn higher
USD/JPY is seen testing the 108 handle, tracking the renewed uptick in the US S&P 500 futures while the further upside appears elusive amid risk-off in the Asian equities. All eyes on US data, Powell.
Gold & Silver: Dollar inched higher, capping bulls progress
The Dollar is out of favour but still holds in there, capping progress in the precious metals, hell-bent on higher grounds. The series of bearish gold pin bars on the daily charts do not bode well for the bulls.
US June Retail Sales Preview: Job, jobs, jobs
Retail sales are expected to gain 0.1% in June after adding 0.5% in May. Sales excluding automobiles are predicted to increase 0.1% after May’s 0.5% jump. Disposable income gains should provide spending.