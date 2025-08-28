The US Dollar (USD) extended further its weekly correction as jitters surrounding the Fed’s independence remained unabated, while tariff uncertainty and the increasing likelihood of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September also contributed to the sour sentiment around the Greenback.
Here's what to watch on Friday, August 29:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) retreated to three-day lows, breaking below the 98.00 key support and its 55-day SMA. The release of the PCE readings will be the salient event, seconded by the final gauge of the U-Mich Consumer Sentiment and the advanced Goods Trade Balance.
EUR/USD advanced to multi-day highs, although a retest of the 1.1700 barrier remained elusive. Germany will be in the spotlight with the release of the preliminary Inflation Rate, Retail Sales, and the labour market report. In addition, the ECB will publish its Consumer Inflation Expectations, all ahead of the speech by the ECB’s De Guindos.
GBP/USD managed to advance modestly and clinch its third consecutive day of gains, although a convincing break above 1.3500 the figure remained to be seen. The Nationwide Housing Prices will be next on tap across the Channel.
USD/JPY deflated to three-day lows, breaching below the 147.00 support amid further weakness in the Greenback. A busy calendar in Japan will see the release of the Unemployment Rate, Tokyo Inflation Rate, Industrial Production, Retail Sales, Consumer Confidence, Housing Starts, and Construction Orders.
AUD/USD extended its recovery and reclaimed the 0.6500 hurdle and above on Wednesday. The Housing Credit figures and Private Sector Credit readings will be in the limelight in Oz.
A small knee-jerk saw prices of the american WTI recede to the $63.50 zone per barrel as traders factored in the end of the US driving season as well as the resumption of Russian oil supply to Hungary and Slovakia.
Gold prices rose to five-week highs north of the $3,400 mark per troy ounce, helped by a weaker US Dollar, mixed US yields and prospects for rate cuts by the Fed next month. Silver prices followed suit, climbing to levels last seen in late July, just over the $39.00 mark per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts some consolidation below 1.1700
EUR/USD trades on a positive foot on Thursday, now moving within a sideline pattern around 1.1660-1.1670 amid a persistent downward trend in the US Dollar. Meanwhile, upbeat results from the US docket fail to ignite some reaction in the Greenback, while investors focusing on the upcoming US PCE data.
GBP/USD extends its gains past 1.3500 on USD selling
GBP/USD now manages to pick up some pace and leave behind the 1.3500 barrier on Thursday, always on the back of the intense offered stance on the Greenback. In addition, the widespread upbeat tone in the risk complex props up the move higher in the British pound.
Gold advances at over one-month high
Gold extends its march north, hitting fresh multi-week tops near the $3,415 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The yellow metal advances further on the back of the softer note in the Greenback, mixed US yields across the board, and rising bets of a rate cut by the Fed next month.
DOGE and SHIB rebound as bullish sentiment creeps back in
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices are showing signs of resilience after a recent pullback, with both meme coins rebounding from key support levels. DOGE trades above $0.223 while SHIB steadies above $0.000011 at the time of writing on Thursday.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.