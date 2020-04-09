Forex Today: Guide to six critical coronavirus-linked market movers, fasten your seat belts

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, April 9:
The market mood remains cautiously optimistic in what seems like the "calm before the storm." The safe-haven dollar and yen losing some ground ahead of a packed day that is all related to the coronavirus pandemic. The disease has infected nearly 1.5 million people and taken the lives of nearly 89,000.
While the US and the UK have seen the deadliest day yet, there are signs that the disease is peaking in both countries. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent the third night in intensive care but his condition is somewhat improving. The UK cabinet led by Dominic Raab is set to extend the shuttering of the economy.
Italy, Spain, France, and German cases are also slowing down, but the improvement is gradual and all have either extended or considering extending the lockdowns.
Apart from further COVID-19 updates, the day before the long Easter holiday is packed with six critical events that are set to rock markets:
1) Eurogroup: Finance ministers from eurozone countries reconvene virtually in another attempt to hammer out a joint economic response to the disease. A dispute over debt-sharing was at the center of the breakdown of previous talks earlier this week. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, urged countries to get their act together. The ECB releases its meeting minutes from the latest rate decision, but that will likely be overshadowed by the Eurogroup meetings.
See Coronabonds: Turning a health crisis with a political one? EUR/USD parity in sight again
2) OPEC+ meeting: Oil prices have been trading in high volatility as Russia, Saudi Arabia, OPEC countries and other petrol producers – including from the US – try to find common ground on reducing production amid falling demand. Storage for the black gold is filling up, according to the latest inventory data. The latest news reflects ongoing disagreements.
3) Canadian jobs report: The loonie is set to experience extraordinary volatility amid the OPEC+ conference and Canada's jobs report. Ottawa has taken steps not only to support the unemployed but also to keep people at work while they are confined to their homes. Will it pay off. The figures may have an impact beyond the C$.
See Canadian jobs preview: Lose-lose situation for the loonie and two parallel developments to watch
4) US jobless claims: After hitting an inconceivable 6.648 million level in the week ending on March 28, the data for the one ending on April 4 is set to show a drop to 5.250 million. Continuing claims are also of interest. Unemployment applications have become a leading figure while Non-Farm Payrolls are lagging behind. Producer price figures for March are also due out at the same time.
See: Jobless Claims Preview: Is there an unemployment encore?
5) US consumer confidence: The University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment figures for April is set to show a considerable fall in confidence to 75 points from 89.1 in the final read for March. This report will have already captured the mood after massive stay-at-home orders have come into effect.
See: Consumer Sentiment Preview: Setting a dismal standard
6) Powell's speech: The Federal Reserve has taken drastic steps to mitigate the economic fallout from coronavirus, as the minutes from the March 15 emergency meeting have shown. After slashing rates to 0% back then, the Fed unleashed unlimited Quantitative Easing later on. And now, Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, will talk about the economy at the Brookings Institute.
Cryptocurrencies have been consolidating their gains, with Bitcoin hovering around $7,300.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0850 ahead of Eurogroup meeting, US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850 as tensions mount ahead of the Eurogroup meetings which have previously ended in acrimony. US jobless claims, consumer confidence, and Fed Chair Powell's speech are all eyed.
GBP/USD trades around 1.24 after as Johnson's condition, US data eyed
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24, consolidating its gains as UK monthly GDP disappoints with -0.1% in February. PM Johnson's condition is stable, but he remains in intensive care. US jobless claims, consumer confidence, and Powell's speech are awaited.
Forex Today: Guide to six critical coronavirus-linked market movers, fasten your seat belts
The market mood remains cautiously optimistic in what seems like the "calm before the storm." The safe-haven dollar and yen losing some ground ahead of a packed day that is all related to the coronavirus pandemic. The disease has infected nearly 1.5 million people and taken the lives of nearly 89,000.
WTI consolidates the upside near $26 amid imminent OPEC+ output cuts
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is consolidating the advance to a new two-day high of 26.66, as the bulls take a breather the recent bounce back from near 25.60 region. At the press time, the US oil trades at 26.05, still up 3.80% so far.
Gold: Recovery rally weakens demand for put options
Gold has gained significant ground over the last couple of weeks. The yellow metal bottomed out near $1,515 on March 20 and was last seen trading near $1,650 per ounce, representing a 0.38% gain on the day. Prices hit a high of $1,678 on Tuesday.