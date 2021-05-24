Forex Today: Gold shines on China’s blow to commodities, cryptocurrencies, Fedspeak eyed

What you need to know on Monday, May 24:
The risk sentiment remains tepid starting out a fresh week on Monday, as investors turn cautious amid surging covid cases in Asia, inflation concerns, weekend’s crypto crash and China’s pledge to curb industrial metals’ prices. However, fading Fed’s tapering expectations offer some support.
Asian equities traded mixed while the US stock futures held onto the recent advance. Looking ahead, most major European markets are closed in observance of Whit Monday, except for the UK, which is expected to see light trading conditions.
Across the G10 fx space, the US dollar is on the defensive alongside the Treasury yields, driving EUR/USD towards 1.2200. GBP/USD rises above 1.4150 as traders shrug off concerns over the UK reopening amid a rapid increase in the Indian covid strain.
AUD/USD has flipped to gains on the 0.7700 level despite falling iron-ore and copper prices. The kiwi advances towards 0.7200, helped by strong New Zealand’s Retail Sales data.
Gold is closing in on the previous week highs of $1890, with eyes set on the $1900 mark. WTI briefly recaptures $64 after a potential snag in Iran nuclear deal talks.
The cryptocurrency market is licking wounds after another downswing witnessed on Sunday. Bitcoin is hovering around $35,000, having tested the $31K level a day before.
Amid a data-light calendar, speeches by BOE Governor Bailey and Fed officials will be closely followed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.2200 as taper tantrum seeks acceptance
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2200, portraying a sluggish start to the week. Fedspeak highlights reflation fears, backs the need for tapering talks. Vaccine optimism battle virus strain fears. Fedpseak awaited amid a light data docket.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.4150 ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is holding steady around 1.4150, as the US dollar eases with yields on the downbeat market mood. Brexit concerns outweigh UK reopening optimism. Bailey's speech awaited amid light trading.
Gold remains supported above $1880 amid weaker Treasury yields
Gold price is off the highs but remains bid above $1880, as the bulls remain on track to clinch the critical $1900 barrier. The risk-off mode in the Asian equities combined with weaker US Treasury yields lend support to gold price.
SafeMoon shatters critical support area, eyes correction
SafeMoon price has seen a quick bounce after tagging the immediate support level. However, a failure to slice through a crucial resistance level will lead to a steep correction. A bullish scenario will evolve if SAFEMOON generates a decisive ...
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.