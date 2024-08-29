Forex Today: German inflation data and US GDP revision to garner attention

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 29:

Major currency pairs turn quiet early Thursday as investors move to the sidelines ahead of key macroeconomic data releases. Later in the European session, Germany's Destatis will publish preliminary Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the second estimate of the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter. The US economic docket will also feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims figures and Pending Home Sales data for July.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.55% -0.02% 0.25% -0.37% -0.14% -0.94% -0.84% EUR -0.55% -0.62% -0.29% -0.91% -0.78% -1.46% -1.36% GBP 0.02% 0.62% 0.23% -0.36% -0.16% -0.91% -0.81% JPY -0.25% 0.29% -0.23% -0.61% -0.29% -0.94% -0.98% CAD 0.37% 0.91% 0.36% 0.61% 0.24% -0.51% -0.47% AUD 0.14% 0.78% 0.16% 0.29% -0.24% -0.69% -0.57% NZD 0.94% 1.46% 0.91% 0.94% 0.51% 0.69% 0.09% CHF 0.84% 1.36% 0.81% 0.98% 0.47% 0.57% -0.09% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the cautious market stance on Wednesday and gathered strength against its major rivals. After touching its lowest level in over a year near 100.50 on Tuesday, the US Dollar Index gained nearly 0.5% on Wednesday before going into a consolidation phase at around 101.00. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade mixed as investors assess chip-giant Nvidia's quarterly earnings report, which showed that the company's revenue hit a record of $30 billion for the three months to July, more than doubling from a year ago.

EUR/USD turned south and came within a few pips of 1.1100 on Wednesday. The pair holds its ground early Thursday but struggles to gather recovery momentum. At the time of press, EUR/USD was trading marginally higher on the day at around 1.1130.

GBP/USD lost its bullish momentum on Wednesday and fell more than 0.5%. The pair stages a rebound in the European morning and trades above 1.3200.

USD/JPY registered small gains on Wednesday but remained within its weekly range. The pair fluctuates in a narrow channel above 144.50 in the early European session. The data from Japan showed earlier in the day that the Consumer Confidence Index held steady at 36.7 in August.

Gold slumped below $2,500 during the American trading hours on Wednesday but managed to close the day above this key level. XAU/USD edges higher toward $2,520 on Thursday.

ANZ Business Confidence Index in New Zealand improved sharply to 50.6 in August from 27.1 in July. Following Wednesday's slight pullback, NZD/USD gathered bullish momentum and was last seen trading at its highest level since early January near 0.6300.