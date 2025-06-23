Forex Today: Geopolitics overshadow data releases to start week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, June 23:

Markets turn risk-averse at the beginning of the week as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalate further following the United States' bombing of several Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend. Preliminary June Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data releases from the Eurozone, the UK and the US will be featured in the economic calendar on Monday. Policymakers from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) will also be delivering speeches throughout the day.

US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.36% -0.28% 0.37% 0.02% 0.12% 0.31% -0.06% EUR 0.36% 0.05% 0.76% 0.38% 0.43% 0.68% 0.26% GBP 0.28% -0.05% 0.75% 0.33% 0.39% 0.63% 0.22% JPY -0.37% -0.76% -0.75% -0.36% -0.27% 0.00% -0.49% CAD -0.02% -0.38% -0.33% 0.36% 0.15% 0.30% -0.11% AUD -0.12% -0.43% -0.39% 0.27% -0.15% 0.22% -0.17% NZD -0.31% -0.68% -0.63% -0.01% -0.30% -0.22% -0.41% CHF 0.06% -0.26% -0.22% 0.49% 0.11% 0.17% 0.41% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Oil prices shot higher at the weekly opening after Iran's parliament approved a measure to close the Strait of Hormuz, a key sea passage through which around 20% of global oil and gas demand flows, in response to the US' attacks. The final decision will be taken by the Supreme National Security Council. Although Iran's attempts to block the Strait of Hormuz remained short-lived in the past, with the US Navy taking action quickly, oil prices rose sharply early Monday. After climbing above $77 per barrel in the Asian session, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices corrected lower and were last seen trading at around $74.50.

The US Dollar (USD) Index started the week with a bullish gap before retreating slightly. At the time of press, the USD Index was trading in positive territory at around 99.00. On Tuesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver the semi-annual Monetary Policy testimony to Congress. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade flat in the European morning.

Gold advanced toward $3,400 early Monday after losing nearly 2% in the previous week. XAU/USD edges lower to start the European session and holds slightly above $3,350.

The data from Australia showed earlier in the day that the S&P Global Composite PMI improved to 51.2 in June's flash estimate from 50.5 in May. This reading showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at an accelerating pace. AUD/USD stays on the back foot despite the upbeat data and trades in negative territory below 0.6450.

EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1500 in the early European session on Monday. HCOB Composite PMI in Germany rose to 50.4 in June (preliminary) from 48.5 in May. Later in the day, ECB President Christine Lagarde will an introductory statement at a hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.

GBP/USD fell nearly 1% in the previous week and edged lower in the Asian session on Monday. The pair rebounds from daily lows and trades near 1.3450.

USD/JPY gains traction on Monday and trades at its highest level since mid-May above 147.00.