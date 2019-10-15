Forex Today: Fresh Brexit hope lifts GBP/USD, mixed opinions about the US-Sino deal, Fed-speak eyed

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 15:
- Brexit: The Telegraph reports that a deal is taking shape and a mood of "cautious optimism" among negotiators." The news keeps the pound bid. On the other hand, the EU is skeptical about the chances of reaching a deal by Thursday's EU Summit. An emergency summit toward the end of the month is also on the cards. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reiterated that the UK will leave on October 31, which is only 16 days away.
- The UK jobs report is expected to show a minor deceleration in wage growth today (preview) Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will testify before the Financial Stability Committee and no market-moving headlines are expected.
- US-Sino trade talks: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that more meetings are scheduled at the deputy level and high-level meetings may be scheduled as well, to proceed in writing Phase One agreement. The media in China has refrained from labeling the handshake accord as a deal. Chinese inflation data has shown increases in consumer prices but falls in producer prices.
- President Donald Trump has said that he will slap sanctions on Turkey following its incursion into Northern Syria. The measures, including tariffs on steel and restrictions on Turkish officials, leave Congress wanting more. USD/TRY remains below 6.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia's meeting minutes have shown that the bank is open to cutting interest rates once again, but AUD/USD remained in a range.
- The German ZEW Economic Sentiment and several Fed officials are scheduled to speak today, adding to volatility as American and Canadian traders return from their holidays.
- Cryptocurrencies are marginally off the highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD registers an inside day ahead of German Zew survey
EUR/USD created an inside day or inside bar candlestick pattern on Monday, indicating investor indecision and impending volatility and has made Tuesday's close pivotal. A bullish close could be seen if the German Zew Survey data betters expectations by a big margin.
GBP/USD rising above 1.26 on Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26, buoyed by reports that the EU and the UK are getting closer to a Brexit deal, contradicting earlier skepticism. The UK jobs report is due out.
USD/JPY unchanged on 108 handle in Tokyo opening hour, eyes on key events
USD/JPY is steady in Tokyo's opening hour, down -0.02% despite the concerns over the 'Phase1' deal made between China and the US on Friday. Looking ahead, eyes are on US Industrial Production and Fed speakers.
Gold: Bears look for a break below the trendline support
The price had been sent lower below the 21 and 50-day MA converging and the 7th Oct lows. Trendline support guards a test of a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around 1480 will be encouraged.
UK jobs report preview: GBP/USD set to react to figures that go with the Brexit mood
Finding a job in the UK is more accessible than in the past and pay is rising – but that does not move the pound these days. The employment report is scheduled two days ahead of the critical EU Summit and 16 ahead of Brexit Day.