Forex Today: Fireworks coming mid-week and onwards

Here is what you need to know Tuesday, December 10th:
- Major pairs held within well-limited levels this Monday with volatility limited amid the absence of relevant macroeconomic releases, first-tier events coming later this week, and persistent tensions between the US and China.
- The US Federal Reserve is having a monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, while the ECB will unveil its latest decision on Thursday. The UK is heading into the polls also on Thursday.
- The GBP/USD pair hit 1.3180, surpassing May’s high by a couple of pips, underpinned by hopes PM Johnson will stand victorious in the upcoming election. A poll released later in the day showed an eight points’ advantage of Conservatives, leading to a small retracement in the pair.
- Germany Trade Balance came in better than expected but failed to boost the EUR. The EUR/USD pair closed the day unchanged in the 1.1065 price zone.
- The Japanese yen edged higher, helped by an upbeat Japanese Q3 GDP and a sour sentiment that helped safe-haven assets.
- Most world indexes closed in the red, although losses were limited.
- Cryptocurrencies were quite volatile. BTC/USD ended the day in the red around 7,300 after peaking at 7,650.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead
GBP/USD retraces from the new seven-month highs of 1.3180 but remains strongly bid, as weekend polls have reaffirmed a solid lead for PM Johnson's Conservatives. Cable dropped on Friday amid upbeat US data.
EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, attempting a recovery after Germany reported an increase in exports in October. EUR/USD dropped sharply on Friday amid upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls and weak German industrial output.
Cryptos: Market ready to launch, not knowing who will lead it
The market hesitates between Bitcoin and Ethereum to lead the next bullish run. Ethereum will suffer heavy losses if not in command. Bullish clarity may call for terminal motivation bearish jerks.
Gold bulls hold in there on geopolitical and trade risks, despite robust USD
Gold prices were under pressure at the start of the week as the US dollar seeks correction of the latest slide following a very healthy headline accumulative number in US jobs creation which included strong revisions.
USD/JPY: Bears losing their grip as market attempts to bottom
USD/JPY is trading on the bid in the US session following a rise from 108.42 the low to a high of 108.66.