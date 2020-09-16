Forex Today:Fed’s announcement met expectations, dollar grinds higher

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 17:
The US Federal Reserve had a monetary policy meeting but was unable to impress investors. Powell formalized in the statement the latest framework shift to an average inflation target. Fresh forecasts showed that the FOMC expects the GDP to contract by 3.7% at a softer pace than the previous forecast of 6.5% in 2020 and sees unemployment at 7.6% at year's end, compared to 9.3% in June projection. Fed fund rates are seen unchanged for this year and the next ones, while inflation was downwardly revised for this year to 1.0% from 1.5%. US policymakers are open to adjusting the monetary policy further as needed but suggested they will remain on pause for now.
The dollar advanced modestly at the end of the day, but there were no notable developments across the board, except for EUR/USD which fell below 1.1800.
GBP/USD surged to 1.3000 and finished the day around 1.2960, on reports the UK offered tentative concessions on fisheries in trade talks with the EU, one of the main issues blocking negotiations in the last months. Pound bulls ignored the Fed. The focus shifts now to the BOE monetary policy announcement early Thursday.
Yoshihide Suga has been confirmed by the Japanese Parliament as the new Prime Minister of the country. He is expected to follow Abe’s path, and that should keep the waters calm, at least from that front. The USD/JPY plunged below 105.00 and retains its bearish stance heading into the Asian opening.
Gold prices fell with the Fed, amid no more stimulus expected in the near term. Nevertheless, the bright metal held within familiar levels, trading at around 1,955 at the end of the day.
Crude oil prices were firmly up, finding support in the EIA, which reported that US crude stockpiles dropped by 4.4 million barrels last week, against estimations of a 1.3 million increase. In addition, Hurricane Sally forced the shutdown of more than 25% of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico.
Australia will publish August employment data, while the BOJ is having a monetary policy meeting early Thursday, granting some action during the upcoming Asian session.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700
NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.
AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.
XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve
XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.
USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility
USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.