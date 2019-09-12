Forex Today: ECB puts pressure on other central banks

Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 13th:
- The ECB announced a stimulus package, which included a 10 basis point rate cut to -0.5%, and open-ended QE of €20 billion per month starting November 1st. The central bank downgraded its inflation and growth forecast, also introduced a reserve system that would exempt part of bank holdings from negative rates. The EUR/USD plunged to yearly lows, bouncing to a fresh weekly high of 1.1086.
- The Sterling traded uneventfully against the greenback, finding mild support on market talks indicating that the EU was preparing to grant the IK another delay to Brexit. According to the leaked document, the European Parliament is planning to offer an extension to avoid a no-deal Brexit.
- US President, Donald Trump, had a goodwill gesture with China, announcing he postponed the introduction of higher tariffs on Chinese goods meant for October 1 until October 15. Optimism faded throughout the day, as the White House denied the possibility of an interim trade deal to secure agricultural purchases and commitments on IP from China.
- US Treasury yields kept advancing and reached fresh weekly highs.
- Equities rallied post-ECB, Wall Street gave back most gains ahead of the close.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles near a weekly high of 1.1086
The EUR/USD pair closed the day with gains following wide intraday swings, triggered by ECB’s announcement of a full stimulus package. Fed’s the next to move in this chess game between policymakers.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2350 amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is back to around 1.2350 after falling earlier. The Yellowhammer documents have revealed worrying economic outcomes in a no-deal scenario. US inflation beat expectations.
USD/JPY advances above 108 as 10-year US T-bond yield refreshes monthly highs
After testing the 107.50 handle during the early trading hours of the American session, the USD/JPY pair reversed its course and rose above the 108 mark as the improving risk sentiment caused investors to move away from the safe-haven JPY.
Gold and silver ratio higher as silver bulls capitulate
Precious metals were mixed on Thursday, as investors weighed the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week despite positive US data while balancing up the risks associated with the European Central Bank's announcements earlier today.
US Consumer Price Index outlook: Price stability all across the board
Federal Reserve has inflation figures under control. US Inflation Table barely shows any meaningful trends. USD reaction to a predictably stable US CPI release expected to be limited.