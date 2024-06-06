Forex Today: ECB policy announcements, US data to dominate the action

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, June 6:
Following Wednesday's choppy action in foreign exchange markets, investors gear up for key events that could ramp up the volatility. The European Central bank (ECB) will announce monetary policy decisions on Thursday and the US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Unit Labor Costs data for the first quarter ahead of Friday's May jobs report.
The upbeat ISM Services PMI data for May, which came in at 53.8 to beat the market expectation of 50.8, from the US helped the US Dollar (USD) outperform its rivals in the American session. With Wall Street's main indexes gathering bullish momentum, however, the currency struggled to preserve its strength. Early Thursday, the USD Index holds steady above 104.00 and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield clings to modest recovery gains near 4.3%. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade virtually unchanged on the day.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.30%
|-0.40%
|-0.76%
|0.34%
|-0.09%
|-0.91%
|-1.27%
|EUR
|0.30%
|-0.08%
|-0.46%
|0.64%
|0.08%
|-0.62%
|-0.99%
|GBP
|0.40%
|0.08%
|-0.32%
|0.71%
|0.24%
|-0.59%
|-0.93%
|JPY
|0.76%
|0.46%
|0.32%
|1.06%
|0.72%
|-0.02%
|-0.38%
|CAD
|-0.34%
|-0.64%
|-0.71%
|-1.06%
|-0.45%
|-1.24%
|-1.63%
|AUD
|0.09%
|-0.08%
|-0.24%
|-0.72%
|0.45%
|-0.71%
|-1.12%
|NZD
|0.91%
|0.62%
|0.59%
|0.02%
|1.24%
|0.71%
|-0.43%
|CHF
|1.27%
|0.99%
|0.93%
|0.38%
|1.63%
|1.12%
|0.43%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
The ECB is forecast to lower key rates by 25 basis points following the June policy meeting. Following the release of the policy statement, ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak on policy outlook and respond to questions from the press. Ahead of the ECB event, Eurostat will publish Retail Sales data for April. Earlier in the day, Germany's Destatis reported that Factory Orders declined by 0.2% on a monthly basis in April following the 0.8% contraction recorded in March. Ahead of the key ECB event, EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow channel above 1.0850.
GBP/USD registered small gains on Wednesday and continued to push higher toward 1.2800 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday.
Following a two-day decline, USD/JPY rose nearly 0.8% on Wednesday. In the European morning, the pair stays in a consolidation phase at around 156.00. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday that inflation expectations are gradually rising but yet to reach 2%, adding that the Japanese central bank will move cautiously on interest rates to avoid any big mistakes.
Japanese Yen appreciates due to rising expectations of a Fed rate cut.
The data from Australia showed on Thursday that Exports declined 2.5% on a monthly basis in May while Imports decreased 7.2%. After rising toward 0.6700 in the Asian session, AUD/USD lost its bullish momentum and retreated below 0.6660 by the European morning.
Australian Dollar rebounds on improved risk appetite, US NFP looms.
Gold benefited from falling US Treasury bond yields and gained more than 1% on Wednesday. XAU/USD continued to stretch higher early Thursday and was last seen trading at its highest level in two weeks near $2,370.
Economic Indicator
ECB Monetary Policy Statement
At each of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) eight governing council meetings, the ECB releases a short statement explaining its monetary policy decision, in light of its goal of meeting its inflation target. The statement may influence the volatility of the Euro (EUR) and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. A hawkish view is considered bullish for EUR, whereas a dovish view is considered bearish.Read more.
Last release: Thu Apr 11, 2024 12:15
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: -
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: European Central Bank
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds positive ground above 1.0850 ahead of ECB rate decision
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0850 in the European session. The European Central Bank will announce monetary policy decisions and President Christine Lagarde will speak on the policy outlook in a press conference later in the day.
GBP/USD clings to small gains near 1.2800 ahead of US data
GBP/USD fluctuates in a tight channel at around 1.2800 after posting marginal gains on Wednesday. The upbeat market mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength and helps the pair hold its ground ahead of mid-tier US data.
Gold price jumps to two-week high on Fed rate cut hopes, softer US Dollar
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some follow-through buying for the second straight day and climbs to a two-week top, around the $2,375 area during the European session on Thursday.
Ethereum open interest surges by 50%, SEC Chair says ETH ETF launch will take more time
Ethereum (ETH) price hovered around $3,860 on Wednesday following Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler expressing his opinion that the launch of spot ETH ETFs may be delayed.
European Central Bank set to cut interest rates for first time since 2019
The European Central Bank is set to cut interest rates by 25 bps on Thursday. ECB President Christine Lagarde could stick to a data-dependent stance on future rate outlook.