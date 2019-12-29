Here is what you need to know on Monday, December 30th:
- The American dollar plunged in thin trading, extending its previous decline on the back of headlines indicating that the US and China are preparing a signing ceremony for phase one of the trade deal.
- The EUR/USD neared 1.1200, while the GBP/USD briefly surpassed the 1.3100 mark, reaching two-week highs. Brexit concerns will son hit the Pound.
- US equities hovered around their opening levels, ending the day mixed near record highs.
- Gold consolidated gains above $1,500 a troy ounce.
- Crude oil prices were down on Friday, despite US crude oil stockpiles fell by 5.4M in the week ended December 20. The commodity recovered some ground ahead of the close.
- The Australian dollar remains the best performer, nears 0.7000 against the greenback.
- Cryptocurrencies tried to recover some ground through the weekend, but thin volumes kept the advance in check. BTC/USD holds just above 7,000.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
