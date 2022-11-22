What you need to take care of on Wednesday, November 23:
The greenback edged lower on Tuesday amid the better performance of global equities and weaker US Treasury yields. Activity, however, was limited ahead of the FOMC Meeting Minutes and US Durable Goods Orders to be out on Wednesday.
Asian and European indexes closed in the green, while Wall Street posted substantial gains, adding the most in the final hours of trading. On the other hand, US Treasury yields edged lower with the 10-year note yield down 7 bps to hover around 3.75%, and the 2-year offering 4.51% barely down for the day.
Different European Central Bank officials were on the wires, most of them paving the way for another 75 bps rate hike at the December meeting, but the EUR showed little reaction to the news. Robert Holzmann, head of the National Bank of Australia, to back a third consecutive aggressive rate hike. The move would raise the deposit rate to 2.25%. Also, Finnish ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said the ECB would continue to raise interest rates, and the pace of its hikes will be determined by the rate of inflation and the overall economic situation.
Federal Reserve representatives also had some things to say. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester noted that expectations for longer-term inflation are reasonably anchored, although wage growth lags below inflation in most sectors. Finally, she added that labor demand outpaces worker supply.
At the end of the day, the market focus was on the European energy crisis, as the G7 and the EU are once again discussing a cap on Russian oil prices.
EUR/USD recovered some ground but could not regain the 1.0300 threshold, holding nearby at the end of the US session.
Earlier in the day, market talks made the rounds about United Kingdom Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt pushing privately for Britain to have closer ties with the European Union, somehow generating tensions in the new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government. GBP/USD settled at around 1.1880 amid the broad dollar’s weakness.
USD/CAD is down 1.3385 after a batch of mixed Canadian data. Retail Sales declined by less than anticipated, while the October New Housing Price Index declined in October. Also, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Rogers hit the wires and said that higher interest rates are starting to slow the economy and contain inflation. The AUD/USD trades around 0.6640, marginally higher on the day, while USD/JPY hovers around 141.20.
Gold trimmed early gains and finished the day little changed at around $1,738 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices ticked higher, with WTI trading at $81.10 a barrel.
During Asian trading hours, investors will be looking at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision.
The focus now shifts to the FOMC Meeting Minutes. The US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 75 bps for a fifth consecutive meeting earlier in the month, and market players were hoping for a hint on pivoting. The document released alongside the meeting could be understood as a potential easing in the pace of quantitative tightening, although chief Jerome Powell’s words surprised with a hawkish tone. The FOMC Meeting Minutes may shed some light on whatever the Fed may do in December, and market players will likely rush to price it in.
Binance CEO CZ seeks money for industry recovery fund from Abu Dhabi investors after FTX collapse
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD regains 0.6600, holds on to limited gains
AUD/USD trades at around 0.6640, recovering some of the ground lost on Monday, but still in the red for the week. Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision and Australian S&P Global PMIs to keep trades busy in the Asian session.
EUR/USD struggling to regain the 1.0300 mark
Weaker demand for the American currency helped EUR/USD to recover up to 1.0300 on Tuesday, but caution ahead of first-tier events limited the advance. ECB officials aim for another 75 bps rate hike in December.
Gold stuck around $1,740 as Dollar bulls fight back Premium
The American Dollar lost steam on Tuesday, shedding some ground against its major rivals. XAUUSD recovered modestly throughout the first half of the day, reaching an intraday high of $1,748.81 a troy ounce.
Where is Bitcoin price heading after the thunderous FTX collapse?
BTC continues to brave strong headwinds that followed the fall of one of the largest crypto empires, FTX. Although BTC looked like it had bottomed last week, declines on Monday and Tuesday have erased hopes of a turnaround. Bitcoin price trades at $15,800, down 1.5% on the day.
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: NZD/USD – Buy the rumor, sell the fact on a 75 bps hike Premium
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr’s "laser-like" focus on controlling inflation is set to break the bank’s habit of raising its lending rate by 50 bps on Wednesday when the central bank’s board members meet to decide on their next monetary policy move.