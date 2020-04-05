Forex Today: Dollar the strongest as risk aversion rules

Here is what you need to know on Monday, April 6th:
- Risk aversion leads the way. The coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on economic developments, with the US losing 701,000 jobs’ positions in March, much worse than anticipated. The unemployment rate in the country jumped 1 full digit from 3.4% to 4.4%. The final readings of March Services PMI for most major economies suffered downward revisions to record lows.
- The US Federal Reserve announced on Friday it would dial back the daily pace of bond-buying to $50 billion a day starting this week, down from the initial buying of $75 billion, a positive sign toward some financial stability.
- The coronavirus continues to spread. The US is the epicenter of the pandemic, with over 310,000 cases reported from a global total of 1.22 million. The death toll is at 66,500. At some point, these numbers will become irrelevant, amid the uneven proportion of the tested population in each nation.
- The American currency appreciated against its major rivals last week, as it’s still the preferred safe-haven, followed by gold. The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI was upbeat in March, printing at 52.5, backing the dollar’s momentum ahead of the close.
- The shared currency remains the weakest, while the Pound is the most resilient to the dollar’s demand. The EUR/USD pair is under pressure around 1.0800 while GBP/USD trades below the 1.2300 threshold, at risk of extending its slump.
- Commodity-linked currencies ended the week with losses, despite oil and gold settled at weekly highs. Spot gold closed the week at $1,616.20 a troy ounce, while WTI ended at $28.50 a barrel, a two-week high.
- Cryptocurrencies spent the weekend consolidating in tight ranges near their recent multi-week highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips below 1.08 amid weak data, coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading below 1.08 as eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence plunges to -42.9, around the 2008 crisis levels. Encouraging coronavirus headlines kept the euro bid earlier.
GBP/USD under pressure amid concerns about UK PM´s health
The GBP/USD pair is under pressure trading below the 1.2300 level as news that PM Boris Johnson has been hospitalized due to “persistent symptoms,” according to his spokesman. Rumors mounting Johnson is in worse shape than reported.
XRP leads cryptos on the verge of a new bullish trend
XRP/USD crosses the long-term bearish channel ceiling and signals the launch of a new uptrend in the crypto market. Ether should be the positive player in the coming weeks. Market sentiment remains very pessimistic despite the significant improvement in recent hours.
Gold: Bulls remain in control near 2-week tops, around $1640 region
Gold gained positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1638 region during the mid-European session.
WTI rebounds above mid-$27s as investors stay focused on OPEC headlines
Crude oil prices came under strong selling pressure after developments over the weekend revealed that the OPEC+ emergency meeting got postponed to Thursday to give more time to sides to negotiate.