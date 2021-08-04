Forex Today: Dollar surges on tightening hopes

What you need to know on Thursday, August 5:
The dollar is up after US Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Clarida said that if core inflation hits 3% this year, he would consider it “much more” than a moderate overshoot. He added that he expects conditions for raising interest rates to be met by the end of 2022 if inflation and employment outcomes meet his forecasts. Additionally, the ISM Services PMI jumped to 64.1 in July, beating expectations. The ADP survey, however, showed that the private sector added just 330K in July.
On Thursday, the focus will be on the Bank of England. The central bank is having a Super Thursday and is set to leave its monetary policy unchanged and release new forecasts in its Monetary Policy Report. Governor Andrew Bailey is scheduled to offer a speech afterwards. Market participants will be looking for hints of tightening.
EUR/USD trades at weekly lows around 1.1840. The GBP/USD pair hovers around 1.3900, unchanged as the BOE looms. Commodity-linked currencies edged lower, with the AUD/USD pair back below 0.7400 and USD/CAD trading around 1.2550.
The USD/JPY pair recovered from a daily low of 108.71, a level that was last since in May, to the current 109.40 price zone, amid a U-turn in the dollar’s demand. Japan is struggling with an upsurge in coronavirus cases and the head of the local Medical Association called for a nationwide state of emergency.
Gold jumped to $ 1.831.71 a troy ounce but trimmed gains and finished the day at around 1,812. Crude oil prices were sharply down, with WTI settling at $ 68.00 a barrel. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude stockpiles rose by an unexpected 3.6 million barrels last week, putting pressure on the black gold.
Stablecoins thrive in Bitcoin’s shadow but continue to face challenges and regulatory pressure
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at risk of falling further
EUR/USD failed once again to cross the 1.1900 threshold, and closed near a fresh weekly low at 1.1832. Better than anticipated US ISM Services PMI provided additional support to the greenback.
GBP/USD ranging ahead of BOE’s announcement
The UK Markit Services PMI printed at 59.6 in July, up for the fifth consecutive month. The BOE is having a Super Thursday, eyes on tightening hints. GBP/USD is technically neutral, around 1.3900, waiting for the BOE.
XAU/USD jumps to fresh weekly tops, above $1,825 on weaker ADP report
Gold caught some bids during the early North American session amid renewed USD selling bias. Disappointing ADP report reaffirmed dovish Fed expectations and provided an additional boost. The risk-off impulse in the markets extended some additional support to the safe-haven metal.
Dogecoin price spooked, leaves DOGE on the outside looking in
Dogecoin price is still up 5,830% YoY, despite the 80% correction from the May high. The volatility has not transferred to this rally attempt as DOGE has traded in an ascending parallel channel with the 200-day SMA transmitting support.
Bank of England Preview: Five reasons the doves are set to win Super Thursday, GBP/USD may dip
An epic battle between hawks and doves on Super Thursday? That is a dramatic way to view the Bank of England's upcoming rate decision – yet there are good reasons to expect doves to carry the day. That would send sterling down.