Forex Today: Dollar still pressured, coronavirus concerns weigh

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 13:
The greenback appreciated in slow motion at the weekly opening but ended a dull Monday down against most major rivals.
China set the yuan fixing at 6.7126, weaker than expected, while the PBOC lowered the FX risk reserve ratio to zero. The country “unveiled a new comprehensive reform plan for Shenzhen,” giving local authorities there a “more direct and greater say in business” in areas such as carrying out market-based economic reforms. Asian and European indexes found mild-support in such headlines.
US futures advanced, with the Nasdaq Composite flirting with all-time highs, ignoring the fact that US leaders were once again unable to agree on a coronavirus stimulus package.
The number of new coronavirus cases in Europe continues on the rise. Germany imposed new restrictions, while the UK announced a three-tier system of restrictions for England with Liverpool region under strictest tier 3, which means household mixing will be banned, and all pubs and bars will be closed, alongside other indoors leisure centres. The lowest level, that covers most of England, includes a curfew for pubs at 10 pm and limited household mixing.
BOE’s members were on the wires this Monday, with Haskel saying that the central bank keeps an “absolutely open mind” on the suitability of negative rates. Governor Bailey added later that they are not thinking about negative rates in terms of a policy decision now, also indicating that they are not near addressing whether they should use them.
The EUR was the worst performer against the greenback, with EUR/USD stuck to 1.18. The Pound advanced despite discouraging local news, with GBP/USD nearing the 1.3100 level.
Gold remains stable above $1,920 a troy ounce amid limited trading. Crude oil prices edged lower, on news that production resumed in Libya’s largest oilfield.
Facebook's Libra can't happen unless it's regulated according to newest G7 draft
AUD/USD under pressure, but above 0.7200
The Aussie is under modest pressure, ignoring resurgent Wall Street’s future. AUD/USD consolidates around 0.7210 ahead of Chinese trade data. Bearish potential limited.
EUR/USD stuck around 1.1800, coronavirus’ concerns weigh
The shared currency was unable to attract buyers despite the broad dollar’s weakness, undermined by new coronavirus-related restrictive measures in the Union.
XAU/USD anchored as DXY consolidates
Gold has held onto the support structure between $1,916/20 within the start of the week's range of $1,918.64 and $1,933.29, so far, as the US dollar firms into a consolidation.
The recently released draft showed that the plan is to oppose the launch of Libra because there is a need to adequately address all the legal, and regulatory requirements first.
WTI: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support
WTI (futures on NYMEX) extends its run of losses into a second straight day on Monday, in the face of a bearish reversal, which ensued after the price formed a double top formation on the daily chart.