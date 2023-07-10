Forex Today: Dollar slides further with focus on inflation data

During the Asian session, survey data from Australia is due, with the Westpac Consumer Confidence and the National Australian Bank's Business Confidence. Later in Europe, the highlight will be the UK employment report. Market participants will also position ahead of a busy Wednesday that includes central bank decisions from New Zealand and Canada, and the US CPI.
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, July 11:
Wall Street finished in positive territory after a cautious opening following inflation data from China that pointed to softer demand. The Dow Jones gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.18%. Crude oil prices dropped less than 1%, while Gold finished flat around $1,925/oz. Investors will start digesting the Q2 earnings season.
China reported lower-than-expected inflation data, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) flat in June, against expectations of a 0.2% increase. The Producer Price Index (PPI) dropped to -5.4% YoY, below the -5% expected. Deflationary evidence keeps the door wide open to more stimulus, not only monetary but also including fiscal measures.
The US Dollar weakened during the American session, affected by data reflecting lower inflation expectations and on the back of a decline in US Treasury yields. The 10-year bond yield declined from 4.07% to 4.00%. Market participants await the key US Consumer Price Index number due on Wednesday that will be critical ahead of the July 25-26 FOMC meeting.
On Friday, Nonfarm Payrolls weighed on the US Dollar Index (DXY) which continued to slide on Monday. It dropped for the third consecutive day, falling below 102.00, posting the lowest daily close in a month.
The Japanese Yen outperformed, boosted by the recovery in bonds and ahead of US inflation data. USD/JPY continued to consolidate after being unable to break above 145.00 and dropped below 141.50, consolidating well below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time since April.
EUR/USD rose above 1.1000, and the momentum remains positive, supported by a weaker US Dollar. On Tuesday, the German ZEW Survey will be released, and also the final reading of the June German CPI that should show no surprises from the preliminary reading.
GBP/USD rose to the highest levels since April 2022, above 1.2850. Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said that they had to “see the job through” regarding inflation. The UK employment report is due on Tuesday. EUR/GBP spiked to near 0.8600 and then pulled back to 0.8550.
USD/CAD briefly traded above 1.3300 and then pulled back to end flat around 1.3280. On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada (BoC) will announce its interest rate decision, with expectations of a rate hike after Friday's labor market data surpassed expectations.
Analysts at the National Bank of Canada:
The Bank of Canada put the public on notice last month when they ended their brief two meeting pause to restart the tightening cycle. In the absence of a meaningful deterioration of economic data over the last five weeks, we’re looking for the Bank to again increase their overnight target by 25 bps to 5% on Wednesday.
AUD/USD finished flat and remained sideways, unable to break above 0.6700 and supported by the 0.6600 area. Consumer Confidence data from Australia is due on Tuesday. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe will deliver a speech on Wednesday.
NZD/USD rose marginally on Monday but failed again to break above 0.6220, which is the key short-term resistance area. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce its decision on Wednesday.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1000 as DXY falls under 102.00 Premium
EUR/USD gained momentum on the back of a weaker Dollar, breaking above the key psychological level of 1.1000 for the first time since June 22. The US Dollar Index (DXY) weakened and posted its lowest daily close in two months, dropping below 102.00. US Treasury yields declined ahead of the release of the US CPI data to be published on Wednesday.
GBP/USD rises to highest levels since April 2022 above 1.2850
The GBP/USD surpassed 1.2850 during the American session, reaching the highest level in more than a year, boosted by a weaker US Dollar. An improvement in risk sentiment weighed on the Greenback. The UK's ONS will release labor market data on Tuesday.
Gold: XAU/USD depressed, holds up above the $1,900 threshold Premium
Gold prices edged lower early on Monday, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,912.66 during London trading hours, although trimming most of its losses after Wall Street’s opening.
Former SEC Chair says it would be difficult to deny approval of spot Bitcoin ETF if efficacy is demonstrated
Former Chairperson of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Jay Clayton, has given insight that could benefit BlackRock, Valkyrie, WisdomTree, Fidelity, Ark Invest, Invesco, and the rest of the institutional players that have filed for spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) approval.
S&P 500 Forecast: Bank earnings back in focus as index readies for CPI
The S&P 500 index will most likely remain subdued for several weeks as the market now largely expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on July 26.