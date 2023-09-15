Forex Today: Dollar retreats, as markets cheer China optimism ahead of US data

Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 15:
A risk-on market profile remains heading into the European session, as Asian markets tracked the rally in Wall Street overnight. The successful IPO of Arm instilled confidence in the US capital markets and lifted the market sentiment. Traders cheered China’s policy support measures and strong business activity data on the final trading day of the week, adding to the market’s optimism. The US S&P 500 futures are up nearly 0.20% on the day.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut the bank’s Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) and the 14-day Reverse Repo rate, in an effort to stimulate the faltering economic recovery. China’s Retail Sales and Industrial Production increased more than expected in August.
The US Dollar (USD) retreated from fresh six-month highs of 105.43 against its main rivals, as risk appetite reduces its safe-haven appeal. Meanwhile, the US Treasury bond yields are in a phase of upside consolidation, awaiting a fresh batch of US economic data for fresh impetus. The US docket will feature the mid-tier Industrial Production and the high-impact UoM preliminary Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.25%
|-0.24%
|-0.09%
|-0.57%
|0.03%
|-0.53%
|-0.14%
|EUR
|0.26%
|0.01%
|0.16%
|-0.34%
|0.28%
|-0.30%
|0.15%
|GBP
|0.22%
|-0.04%
|0.13%
|-0.37%
|0.28%
|-0.33%
|0.12%
|CAD
|0.08%
|-0.18%
|-0.15%
|-0.50%
|0.11%
|-0.46%
|-0.01%
|AUD
|0.57%
|0.32%
|0.35%
|0.49%
|0.63%
|0.04%
|0.48%
|JPY
|-0.04%
|-0.30%
|-0.28%
|-0.15%
|-0.61%
|-0.60%
|-0.17%
|NZD
|0.53%
|0.27%
|0.30%
|0.43%
|-0.05%
|0.58%
|0.41%
|CHF
|0.12%
|-0.15%
|-0.12%
|0.01%
|-0.45%
|0.17%
|-0.42%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
AUD/USD is extending the rebound toward 0.6500 on strong Chinese data and policy support measures. USD/CAD is struggling near 1.3500 amid a pause in the oil price rally and a broad US Dollar retreat. WTI is trading close to the multi-month high of $90.56, at the time of writing.
USD/JPY is holding steady at around 147.50, keeping the weekly range ahead of next week’s Fed and Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy decisions.
EUR/USD is building on the rebound from six-month lows reached at 1.0633 on Thursday. The European Central Bank (ECB) hiked the key rates by 25 basis points (bps) but signaled that it could be the last hike amid downward revisions to the central bank’s growth and inflation forecasts.
GBP/USD is defending the 1.2400 level, as a better market mood underpins the higher-yielding Pound Sterling.
Gold price is moving further away from multi-week lows, looking to recapture the critical hurdle at $1,920.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0650 as US Dollar retreats on China optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0650, recovering from the dovish ECB hike inflicted wounds in the European morning on Friday. Optimism surrounding China's stimulus measures and strong economic data is weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, supporting the pair.
GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains around 1.2430
GBP/USD is posting gains near 1.2430 in early Europe on Friday, moving away from a multi-month low. A combination of factors prompts some USD profit-taking, which lends support to the pair. Diminishing odds for more BoE rate hikes might keep a lid on further gains.
Gold recovers further from multi-week low, back above $1,915 level
Gold price builds on the previous day's goodish bounce from the $1,900 mark, or over a three-week low and gains some follow-through traction, for the second successive day on Friday. The momentum lifts the XAU/USD to a three-day peak, around the $1,915-$1,916 region during the Asian session.
Hong Kong legislator responds to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioning region's crypto-friendliness
Hong Kong legislator Johnny Ng has invited Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to the city for first-hand experience of the region’s policies and crypto-related strategies and regulations after the Ethereum executive’s recent comments.
Monetary policy divergence back in focus
Thursday’s US producer prices came in hot, while retail sales were solid and well above forecast. What this means is that the Fed is still in position to be tightening, which on net, should translate to more US Dollar demand.