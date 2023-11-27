Forex Today: Dollar remains under pressure as Treasury yields slide

On Tuesday, during the Asian session, Australia will release Real Sales data, and RBA Governor Bullock will participate in an event. Later in the day, the Gfk German survey is due. In the US, housing price data and consumer confidence figures will be released. Several Fed officials are scheduled to speak.
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, November 28:
On a quiet session, the US Dollar Index lost 0.20% and posted its lowest daily close since late August, near 103.20. The bias remains to the downside, with the Greenback looking vulnerable. Treasury yields declined, with the 2-year falling to 4.89% and the 10-year sliding from 4.50% to 4.38%.
US New Home Sales unexpectedly dropped by 5.6% to 679K, below the market consensus of 725K. Data due on Tuesday from the US includes the Housing Price Index, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices, CB Consumer Confidence, and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index. Later in the week, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Index is due. Fed officials Goolsbee, Waller, Bowman, and Barr will speak on Tuesday. The blackout period begins on Saturday.
EUR/USD posted its highest close in three months. While above 1.0950, further gains seem likely, and a test of 1.1000 appears to be a matter of time. On Tuesday, the German GfK survey is due. The focus in the region is on inflation figures that will start coming out on Tuesday.
GBP/USD rose for the third consecutive day, breaking above 1.2600. The bias is tilted to the upside, with the pair looking for a new equilibrium level.
USD/JPY tumbled after trading quietly for three days, falling towards 148.50, affected by lower yields.
AUD/USD rose above 0.6600, reaching the highest levels since early August, and also surpassed the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock will participate in a panel discussion titled "Inflation, Financial Stability, and Employment." October Retail Sales data is due.
USD/CAD remained below the 55-day SMA and seems positioned towards the 1.3600 zone. Risks are tilted to the downside. Employment data will be released on Friday.
Gold rose sharply and traded above a key resistance area seen at $2,010. Silver also jumped and posted the highest daily close in weeks above $24.50.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts highest daily close in three months near 1.0950
The EUR/USD rose during the American session, surpassing the 1.0950 area. The Euro recorded its highest daily close since mid-August against the US Dollar. The pair continues to be supported by the overall weakness of the Dollar as Treasury yields decline.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.2600
Boosted by a weaker US Dollar, GBP/USD is holding firm above 1.2600 and trading at the highest level in two months. The pair reached a peak on Monday at 1.2645 before retracing and finding support at 1.2600.
Gold reconquers $2,000 as caution prevails
Gold prices advanced throughout the first half of the day, with XAU/USD trading as high as $2,016.38 a troy ounce amid broad US Dollar weakness. The latter found some pace after Wall Street’s opening, with the bright metal now changing hands at $2,010.
Week ahead: Bitcoin’s bull trend in question as spot ETF momentum fades
This week will be crucial in determining Bitcoin’s directional bias since some traders suggest the possibility of a continued run-up while others hint at a potential reversal to $35,000 or lower. Regardless, investors need to watch out for these events in the coming week.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index moves sideways on Monday following four weeks of gains
The S&P 500 index opened lower on Monday following four weeks of gains. The index has gained 10.7% over the course of these previous four weeks, and last week it proved to be the fastest reversal out of a correction since the 1970s, according to data from Dow Jones.