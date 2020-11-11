Forex Today: Dollar remains strong, US coronavirus-related news may weigh

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, November 12:
Volatility kept shrinking on Wednesday, with limited action across financial boards. The greenback strengthened unevenly, but major pairs remain within familiar levels, amid a holiday in the US and the absence of a fresh catalyst.
The EUR was the weakest, pressured by the persistent increase of coronavirus cases in Europe, and comments from ECB’s Lagarde, as she mentioned the risk poised to inflation´s recovery coming from exchange developments when speaking at an ECB Forum. The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1745, recovering modestly ahead of the close.
The pandemic is also taking its toll on the US. The country keeps reporting record cases on a daily basis, well above 100K per day. New York has announced a 10 p.m. curfew on bars, restaurants and gyms, to contain the spread. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country surpassed 60,000. Should the country take more restrictive measures, the dollar will likely suffer.
GBP/USD briefly traded above 1.33 amid a generally positive mood but plunged towards 1.32 on the back of Brexit headlines. Trade talks between the UK and the EU are set to continue next week, despite the previous speculation that a deal would need to be closed this week to get parliamentary ratification before December 31. Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that if a deal is not got by next week, “we will have real problems."
The AUD/USD pair remained mute, as gold also failed to attract buyers. The bright metal trades in the $1,860.00 price zone. Crude oil prices advanced at the beginning of the day, but trimmed gains ahead of the close.
Wall Street closed mixed after a strong start to the day.
Regarding the US presidential election, the dispute continues, although things are getting rougher for President Donald Trump. According to the latest news, Joe Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania is greater than the margin needed to trigger a recount.
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Vechain & Ripple – American Wrap 11 November
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD continues to consolidate sub-0.7300
The AUD/USD pair is still unable to attract speculative interest, consolidating just below the 0.7300 mark. Rising coronavirus cases in the US and some local curfews may hit the greenback.
EUR/USD extends weekly slide to 1.1745
The shared currency maintains its sour tone, falling against the dollar, despite a generally optimistic market. ECB’s Lagarde hinted once again on intervention should the EUR appreciate.
Gold: Market weighing the significance of the vaccine
The price of the yellow metal has traded in a range of between $1,850 and $1,890 since the slide from the $1,960s, consolidating the move.
Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry
Sudden technical issues of Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura spooked the cryptocurrency community on Wednesday. Numerous trading platforms and wallet service providers, including Binance and MetaMask, were forced to suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, citing price updates.
WTI pulls away from 10-week highs, settles near $42
Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday and Tuesday supported as coronavirus vaccine optimism revived hopes for a steady rebound in the global energy demand.