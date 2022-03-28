Here is what you need to know on Monday, March 28:

The greenback is gathering strength against its major rivals at the beginning of the week supported by rising US Treasury bond yields. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment is providing an additional boost to the dollar as well. February Trade Balance data and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Texas Manufacturing Survey will ve featured in the US economic docket on Monday. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is scheduled to deliver a speech during the European Trading hours as well.

On Sunday, China announced that a two-phase lockdown for Shanghai had been launched amid the rising number of coronavirus infections. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that they will insist on sovereignty and territorial integrity in the next round of talks with Russia. US stock index futures are down between 0.4% and 0.5% early Monday, reflecting the souring market mood.

After the Bank of Japan announced in the Asian session that it will offer to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year Japanese government bonds at 0.25%, USD/JPY surged to its highest level since December 2015. The pair was last seen rising nearly 1% on a daily basis above 123.00.

EUR/USD stays on the back foot after closing the previous three trading days in the negative territory and trades in negative territory below 1.1000. Earlier in the day, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde noted that incoming data were not pointing to a material risk of stagflation. "In all scenarios, inflation is expected to decrease and settle at levels around the bank's 2% target in 2024," Lagarde added.

GBP/USD dropped to a fresh six-day low of 1.3131 early Monday before rebounding toward 1.3150. BOE Governor Bailey's speech at 1100 GMT is titled "Macroeconomic and financial stability in changing times."

Gold fell sharply to start the week amid surging US T-bond yields. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1% at 2.5% early Monday and XAU/USD is down 1.2% at $1,935.

Bitcoin gained more than 5% on Sunday and touched its highest level since late December at $47,694 before retreating to $47,000 in the early European morning. Ethereum is trading at its highest level in more than two months at $3,300 after rising 15% last week.