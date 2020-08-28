Forex Today: Dollar pressured after Powell, markets shrug off Trump's China threats, data eyed

Here is what you need to know on Friday, August 28:
The US dollar is on the back foot in the aftermath of a dovish speech by Powell. Stocks are rising despite Trump's threat to end reliance on China and the week concludes with several data points from all over the world.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced a policy framework shift – allowing inflation to overheat while employment rises. That implies lower rates and is weakening the dollar on Friday after a whipsaw on Thursday.
AUD/USD and GBP/USD stand out by hitting cycle highs. The greenback's retreat is moderate as inflation is already low and borrowing costs had already been expected to stay depressed for at least two years.
See: Fed Rundown: Lower for (even) longer, and what's next for the dollar after the whipsaw
Gold is marginally higher as the dollar falls but has failed to run far higher as some had hoped. Silver prices are tracking the yellow metal.
President Donald Trump delivered a long acceptance speech at the final night of the Republican Convention. For markets, his threat to end reliance on China "once and for all" stood out, but stocks remain in demand and the safe-haven yen saw no new demand. Recent trade talks between the world's largest economies were positive.
Data: US Personal Spending is set to rise and Income to fall in July. The data is impacted by massive government support which remained in place last month. The final read from the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment gauge for August is also of interest.
US second-quarter Gross Domestic Product was revised to -31.7% from -32.9% in the period that most reflects damage from the virus. While initial jobless claims declined to around one million, continuing claims disappointed with 14.5 million.
Investors are encouraged by a rapid COVID-19 test developed by Abbott, promising results in 15 minutes and costing only $5. Efforts to develop a vaccine – and secure doses from promising candidates – remains in full force, contributing to the upbeat sentiment.
US coronavirus deaths topped 180,000 while cases have topped 5.8 million. In the old continent, infections are rising at a worrying rate in Spain, France, and also Germany. Revised GDP figures for the second quarter are due out on Friday. EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, driven mostly by dollar weakness.
Brexit: The Times reports that the EU has set an ultimatum to save post-Brexit trade and security talks and that chief negotiators will hold emergency talks to salvage talks. Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, will speak later on Friday in the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium. GBP/USD is trading around 1.3250, around the cycle highs.
WTI Oil is trading below $43 as Hurricane Laura seemed to have spared oil facilities in Texas. Canadia's GDP figures for June are set to show and ongoing rapid recovery, expanding on the 4.5% increase in May. USD/CAD is trading around 1.31 amid dollar weakness and the rise in oil prices.
Cryptocurrencies bounced in response to Powell's speech but retreated afterward. Bitcoin is trading around $11,400.
More Federal Reserve Updates Permissible Inflation: Markets find upbeat logic in the new policy
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1850 on cross-driven strength
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850, tracking bigger gains in EUR/JPY. The anti-risk yen is being offered alongside gains in US yields. The focus will be on the US core PCE data, due at 12:30 GMT.
GBP/USD bulls await Bailey's turn at Jackson Hole above 1.3200
GBP/USD defies the previous day’s pullback from yearly high of 1.3284, stays bid near intraday top. Brexit woes, surge in virus cases at home mostly ignored as US dollar trims Thursday’s gains. BOE Governor Bailey’s speech in focus.
USD/JPY tumbles towards 106.00 as PM Abe plans to resign
USD/JPY extends its U-turn from near 107.00, now looking to test 106.00 after the risk-off mood seeped back on reports that Japanese PM Abe is planning to resign due to health issues. The Niikei 225 index slumped 2.5%.
Gold forming a bear flag on 15-minutes chart
Gold's 15-minute chart shows a bear flag pattern. The yellow metal’s recovery from the overnight low of $1,910 has taken the shape of an inverted or bearish flag pattern on the 15-min chart. Flags usually accelerate preceding trends.
Personal Income, Spending and Prices July Preview: The second opinion concurs
Consumption expenditures and personal income figures for July are expected to reinforce the economic recovery picture already presented in the retail sales and wage data released earlier in August. Core PCE prices annual rate headed to two-thirds of that in the first quarter.