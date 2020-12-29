Forex Today: Dollar keeps weakening in absence of other developments

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, December 30:
Trading across the FX board remained choppy throughout Tuesday, with the greenback once again being the worst performer. However, only the Canadian dollar was able to achieve fresh weekly highs against its American rival.
The market focused on the US stimulus bill. The House of Representatives passed a bill to expand direct coronavirus relief payments from $600 to $2,000. Senate will likely discuss it at the beginning of the Asian session. US Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected a Senate Democrat request to pass a bill that would transfer an additional $1400 to each American by unanimous consent, although the bill will still be voted sometime today.
The UK reported a second consecutive day or record coronavirus contagions, with over 53K new cases reported in the last 24 hours, despite strict lockdown measures. The number of cases in the US is also on the rise, and the health system is stressed. However, vaccination has started in multiple countries, which somehow offsets the negative headlines.
AUD/USD poised for a bullish breakout
The AUD/USD pair is trading above 0.7600 and ready to break through the year’s high at 0.7639. Further gains will depend on the market’s sentiment.
EUR/USD defies 2020 high in thin holiday trading
The EUR/USD pair trades near its 2020 high at 1.2177, pulling back from intraday high alongside Wall Street. US indexes reached record highs before trimming intraday gains.
XAU/USD breaks above $1880 after a visit to $1871
Gold is hovering around $1885, posting a gain of 0.65% on a quiet day. The yellow metal is breaking to the upside, a trading range, following a quick drop to $1871. It rebounded rapidly back to the $1880 zone.
XRP price drops below $0.20 following Coinbase and Crypto.com delistings
XRP was trading at around $0.30 before Coinbase announced it would halt the trading of XRP around January 19, 2021. The digital asset then plummeted by more than 30% within 24 hours and seems to be poised for a bigger pullback as more exchanges are at risk of delisting the asset.
DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.