Forex Today: Dollar keeps falling, optimism easesForex Today: Dollar keeps falling, optimism eases

What you need to know on Tuesday, April 20:

The greenback plunged amid ruling risk appetite, with the FX board reacting with delay to last week equities’ advance and upbeat US data spurring demand for high-yielding assets.

The EUR/USD pair soared past 1.2000, while GBP/USD flirted with 1.4000. The USD/JPY pair plunged to 108.00, ending the day nearby. Commodity-linked currencies were the worst performers, trimming intraday gains amid the poor performance of US equities, which closed in the red after hitting all-time highs at the opening.

Gold traded as high as $ 1,790.00 a troy ounce, but settled at $ 1,770.00, down for the day. Crude oil prices posted a modest intraday advance, with WTI adding 20 cents a barrel, and finishing at $ 63.50 a barrel.

US Treasury yields fell at the beginning of the day but managed to bounce ahead of Wall Street’s close, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note settling at 1.60%.

Coronavirus: Israel, the UK and the US´s coronavirus immunization continues, with a clear decrease in pandemic-related numbers. Elsewhere, however, the situation worsens, with record cases and new strains surging.