- Dogecoin price illustrates a constructive base on the 1-hour chart.
- “Don’t forget to buy your Dogecoin while it’s low!” - Reddit user handle dngray.
- Dogecoiners are predicting the coin to hit $0.69 on “Dogeday.”
Dogecoin price declined almost 50% from the April 16 high to the April 17 low, reminding speculators that DOGE did have two sides. Since the price low, the altcoin rallied close to the all-time high at $0.4532 by April 19. In the process, DOGE has shaped a cup-with-handle base on the 1-hour chart that projects at least a 30% gain from the handle high.
Dogecoin price rally to $1 is a 17% probability, up from 2.9% according to us-bookies.com
The IntotheBlock In/Out of the Money Around Price data shows significant support for DOGE between $0.3193 to $0.3196, where 1.96k addresses bought 2.09 billion Dogecoin. The solid support aligns perfectly with the 50 one-hour simple moving average (SMA) and is slightly below the handle low.
DOGE IOMAP data
Moving forward, based on pattern symmetry, speculators should anticipate a breakout from the base in three to four more hours if the inherent bullishness holds. The breakout should occur on more robust volume and be impulsive.
Upside targets begin with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of the pattern at $0.5451, then the pattern’s conservative measured move at $0.5661, representing a 29% gain and then followed by the 161.8% extension at $0.6895.
If the Dogeday does gain traction, speculators should mark the commonly derived measured move at $0.8411, a 92% gain from the handle high. Do not rule out the magnet effect of the psychologically important $1.00.
DOGE/USD 1-hour chart
Cryptocurrency volatility could quickly return and disrupt the base construction, so the support at the 50 one-hour SMA at $0.3225 is critical to the outlined working thesis. Immediately below is the 100 one-hour SMA at $0.2995. Any weakness below there welcomes a retest of the weekend low at $0.2298.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price takes point in recovering weekend crash losses
The entire cryptocurrency market tumbled this weekend due to rumors from unfounded sources circulating on Twitter. At the time of writing, most altcoins, especially DeFi coins, seem to be recovering quickly while Bitcoin and Ethereum, not so much.
Cardano price crashes as long-term holders start losing faith in project
Cardano, like the rest of the market, had a major sell-off and lost 30% of its value in the past week. According to on-chain metrics, long-time holders are exiting and taking profits.
Tezos and SocGen team up to launch a security token, pushing XTZ price closer to break out
Societe Generale announced its third security token offering on April 15th, this time through Tezos' blockchain. The digital asset had a significant move after the announcement, gaining 8%, but has retraced in the past three days.
Polygon poised for further losses after key level break
MATIC price had a colossal 44% sell-off in the past week. Although the entire cryptocurrency market faces significant selling pressure, Polygon was one of the most affected coins.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs
Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.