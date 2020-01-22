Forex Today: Dollar eases ahead of relevant events elsewhere

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 23rd:
- The Pound was the best performer, while CAD was the worst. The Sterling was supported by the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders, which came in at -22, improving from -28 and beating the market’s expectation of -23. Sub-components showed stronger signs of improvement in the manufacturing sector.
- The UK House of Lords approved the Brexit Bill. PM Johnson said he was confident a deal could be achieved with the EU before year-end.
- The Canadian dollar plummeted with the BOC’s monetary policy announcement, as the central bank opened doors for a rate cut.
- The EUR/USD pair traded lifeless below 1.1100, extending its January decline by a few pips to a 1.1069. Market players are waiting for the ECB Monetary Policy meeting this Thursday.
- The Australian dollar continued to weaken despite the dollar’s negative tone. Australia to release employment and inflation data up next.
- Crude oil prices fell for a third consecutive day, and settled at fresh 2020 lows, weighed by oversupply concerns.
- Crypto Today: Bitcoin breakout imminent
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed ahead of ECB’s decision
Despite the broad dollar’s weakness, the EUR/USD pair remained subdued, amid a cautious stance ahead of the ECB’s announcement. Trump threat to impose tariffs on EU cars also weighed.
AUD/USD keeps falling ahead of critical data
Australia will release Consumer Inflation Expectations and monthly employment data, both relevant for the RBA. Numbers could be a game-changer for the central bank.
Australian employment Preview: Upbeat numbers could temper rate cut expectations
Australia will release this Thursday its December employment data. The economy is expected to have added 15.0K new jobs in the month, following a 39.9K increase in November.
Gold Price Analysis: Intraday uptick falters near 50-hour SMA, remains vulnerable
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Wednesday.
USD/JPY rises above 110.00, potential head-and-shoulders on 1H
Risk reset in stocks is boding well for USD/JPY. The pair may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. The bulls are not out of the woods yet and a break above 110.12 is needed to invalidate lower highs setup on the hourly chart.