Forex Today: Dollar dominates the sentiment on broad-based risk-off mood

The beginning of the new trading year continued to see the greenback on the positive foot. Moving forward, Asian markets should closely follow the Chinese calendar, where Caixin Services and Composite PMIs are due. In Japan, the final Manufacturing PMI tracked by Jibun Bank is due, while nothing is scheduled in Oz on Thursday.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed to the area of three-week tops around 102.70 on the back of the persevering selling bias in the risk-associated universe. In addition, US yields rose further to multi-week peaks across different maturities, reinforcing at the same time the constructive tone around the dollar.

US stocks probed the area of multi-day lows, extending the corrective move after hitting a new all-time high just below the 38000 yardstick when gauged by the reference Dow Jones.

Data released on Wednesday showed an improvement in the always relevant US ISM Manufacturing PMI to 47.4 in the last month of 2023, while the labour market gauge of JOLTs Job Openings missed estimates at 8.79M in November, showing further cooling of the US labour market prior to key releases of the ADP and weekly Initial Jobless Claims (Thursday) and the December Nonfarm Payrolls (Friday).

EUR/USD sank to the sub-1.0900 region for the first time since mid-December against the backdrop of the stronger greenback and generalized weakness in the risky assets.

GBP/USD was a kind of exception after revisiting the upper-1.2600 amidst decent gains and following three consecutive sessions of losses.

Another negative session for the Japanese yen saw USD/JPY climb to the 143.70 region on the back of the continuation of the upside momentum of US yields and a directionless patter in JGB 10-year yields.

AUD/USD remained well on the defensive and retreated for the fourth session in a row against the backdrop of further pressure surrounding the high-beta currencies and the generalized bearish session in the commodity complex.

Speaking about the commodity universe, the Canadian dollar lost ground for the fifth consecutive session, lifting USD/CAD to the 1.3370 zone, or two-week highs.

The intense move higher in the greenback and US yields weighed on gold and sponsored a drop to multi-day lows near $2030 per ounce. In the same line, silver prices added to the pessimistic start of the year and broke below the $23.00 mark per ounce to clinch a new two-week lows.

No news from the FOMC Minutes left the positive momentum in the US Dollar unchanged after the committee's belief that rates are nearing their peak cycle and projections indicating a lower rate by 2024 were already widely anticipated. Moreover, some participants expressed the view that it may be necessary to maintain the policy rate at its current level for a longer period than initially anticipated.