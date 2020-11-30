Forex Today: Dollar comes back to life on month-end flows

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 1:
The greenback fell at the beginning of the day but managed to close the day with gains against most major rivals. The dollar’s recovery was mostly due to profit-taking as the month came to an end, exacerbated by the poor performance of Wall Street.
EUR/USD peaked at 1.2020 while the AUD/USD pair reached 0.7406, both multi-month highs. The USD/CAD pair fell to 1.2923, its lowest since November 2018.
The GBP/USD pair, however, seesawed within familiar levels, amid the lack of progress in Brexit talks. This Monday, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney warned that a trade deal between the UK and the EU would likely fail if there’s no agreement on fisheries, saying that is a more difficult issue than a level playing field. Meanwhile, the European Commission spokesperson said that whether there is a Brexit deal or not, people and businesses need to be prepared as things will change.
European stocks closed the day in the red but posted the best month in almost 35 years. Wall Street had similar behavior, losing ground daily basis, but with indexes posting their best-ever monthly close.
Another company has reported high levels of effectiveness in its coronavirus vaccine. Moderna announces its product is over 94% effective in preventing contagions. Moderna has also announced it will seek approval for emergency use in the US and Europe.
Gold prices remained under selling pressure, with spot ending the day around $1,780 a troy ounce after falling to a fresh multi-month low of 1,764.25
Crude oil prices were unchanged daily basis, as the OPEC+ meets to decide whether to extend its output cuts or not.
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple – American Wrap 30 November
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.20 despite EZ inflation miss
EUR/USD has resumed its gains. Optimism about a vaccine and stimulus hopes are weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The US ISM MAnufacturing PMI and Fed Chair Powell's testimony are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.34 amid Brexit headlines, dollar weakness
GBP/USD has retreated from the 1.34 level as EU and UK negotiators are sending mixed messages about the chances for a Brexit deal can be clinched this week despite sticking points.
XAU/USD’s rebound stalls below $1800 ahead of US data, Powell
Gold (XAU/USD) stalls its rebound from five-month lows of $1765 in the European session this Tuesday, as the 100-hourly moving average (HMA) guards the immediate upside near $1797.
Forex Today: New month, fresh market gains, PMIs, Powell's testimony and Brexit eyed
Markets have resumed their gains and the dollar is on the back foot once again as the dust settles from end-of-month flows. Optimism about vaccines and Brexit counter concerns from Powell and Yellen about the US economy.
