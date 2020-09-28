Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 29:
The market kick-started the week with a better mood, in detriment of the greenback. However, the dollar’s intraday decline against major rivals seems a mere correction at this point, with no changes to the longer-term perspective.
EUR/USD remained below 1.1700, retreating from its daily high after ECB’s President, Christine Lagarde who said that the external value of the shared currency has an impact on inflation, adding that policymakers monitor FX movements. However, she added that the exchange rate of the local currency is not a policy target for the central bank.
The GBP/USD pair soared to 1.2929 but trimmed most of its gains ahead of the close. The pair got boosted by mounting hopes for a UK-EU trade deal, as representatives from both economies head into the ninth round of talks with cautious optimism. UK PM Johnson’s spokesman state that a deal is still possible while there remains much to be done. The British currency found additional support in comments from BOE’s Ramsden who dismissed chances of using negative rates in the near-term.
Speculation that the Chinese economy continues to recover fueled equities, mainly after China’s Ping An Insurance announced that it would increase its stake in Europe’s largest lender, HSBC. The news boosted bank-related shares globally.
Commodities benefited from the dollar’s broad weakness. Gold added some $30, advancing beyond $1,880.00 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices followed the lead, with WTI retaking the 40.00 level. The AUD and the CAD posted some modest gains against their American rival.
The focus now shifts to the first presidential debate that will take place late Tuesday.
AUD/USD not out of the woods despite a modest bounce
AUD/USD advanced on easing greenback’s demand, trading at around 0.7070 as a new day starts. A scarce Australian macroeconomic calendar leaves the pair in the hands of sentiment.
Gold: Don't get too excited there are still some key levels to break
Gold has pushed higher on Monday as there has been a good retracement in the greenback at the start of the week. The price has been making lower lows and lower highs since hitting the all-time high back on 6th August.
USD/JPY holds on to the higher ground, lacks follow-through
The USD/JPY pair has spent Monday consolidating near its recent highs, unable to attract investors. Eyes turn to September Tokyo inflation.
Bitcoin's buying pressure growing as Grayscale adds 17,000 BTC to the portfolio
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,850, having gained over 1% on its value both on a day-to-day basis. The pioneer digital currency bottomed at $10,137 on September 23 and resumed the recovery.
WTI bulls may be running against the wind while price is respecting trendline support
The price of oil is trading on the bid around $40.47 at the time of writing, some 0.95% higher having travelled from a low of $39.80 and scoring the highest levels since the 21st Sep.