Forex Today: Dollar and Yen jump as panic takes over markets

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 16:
Wall Street indexes finished far from the lows on a wild session that included moments of panic. The Nasdaq scratched a 0.05% gain while the Dow Jones lost 0.80%. Expectations of central bank tightening continue to ease, boosting government bonds. The banking crisis reached Europe, with focus on the health of Credit Suisse (CS). The DXY gained more than 1%, erasing weekly losses, boosted by the risk-off scenario. Emerging market currencies were under pressure.
EUR/USD tumbled toward 1.0500 and then trimmed losses, still posting the worst day in months. On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) meets. A 50 bps hike is still expected amid elevated inflation but the current turmoil put all options on the table. Central banks are now in a more difficult position.
The Swiss Franc was among the worst performers, hit by the Credit Suisse drama. It even lost ground against the Euro. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said it would provide liquidity to CS if necessary. USD/CHF jumped from near 0.9100 above 0.9300, while EUR/CHF rebounded from 0.9710 to 0.9850.
GBP/USD did not escape Dollar’s strength, falling toward 1.2000. The Pound however, held relatively well with EUR/GBP reaching three months lows at 0.8715 before rebounding to 0.8770.
USD/CAD soared, hitting levels above 1.3800 and then pulled back. NZD/USD fell modestly, losing 0.6200. New Zealand will report Q4 GDP on Thursday. AUD/USD gave up recent gains and is looking again at January lows (0.6580), although it climbed back above 0.6600 during the American afternoon. Australia will report February’s employment numbers.
Gold jumped to $1,937/oz, a one-month high amid lower US yields, and then trimmed gains. Silver reached monthly highs above $22.00 and then pulled back to end flat around $21.70.
Bitcoin held relatively well despite all the turmoil, with the price hovering around $24,000 after hitting on Tuesday $26,550, the highest level since June 2022. Ethereum dropped 5% to $1,630.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims losses after panic and rises toward 1.0600, ECB meeting looms Premium
EUR/USD dropped sharply on Wednesday, even after bouncing from monthly lows, toward 1.0600, helped by a recovery in Wall Street. US stocks finished lower but far from the lows. As the banking crisis expands to Europe, the ECB will have its monetary policy meeting on Thursday.
AUD/USD remains vulnerable amid risk aversion, awaiting the Australian jobs report Premium
AUD/USD dropped on Wednesday, affected by risk aversion that led to a stronger US Dollar across the board. The decline found support above March lows and the pair rose back above 0.6600. Banking concerns are driving markets. In addition, Australia will release the February employment report.
Gold: Fears boost the bright metal amid banking crisis spreading into Europe Premium
Demand for safety pushed XAU/USD higher on Wednesday, with the pair hitting $1,937.32, its highest in over a month. The market mood took a turn for the worse as the banking crisis arrived on European shores.
Bitcoin is not spooked by banking chaos
Bitcoin was approaching $26.5K on Tuesday but almost nullified the rise by the end of the day. On Wednesday, we still see a tug-of-war near $25.0K.
Global equity markets plummet; Major support in focus
It has been quite a day across global stock markets. As banking stocks gave up earlier upside, European equity indices tumbled on Wednesday, with the FTSE 100 dropping nearly 4.0% and Germany’s DAX falling 3.3%.