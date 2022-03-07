Forex Today: Dollar and Gold rallying amid continued search for safety

What you need to take care of on Tuesday, March 8:

Risk aversion was again the main market motor amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The attacks have continued throughout the weekend, with multiple civil casualties and no safe corridors opened. The third round of talk ended with “small advances,” according to Kyiv representatives, although nothing that could ease the pressure on financial markets.

The American Dollar and Gold made the most out of the dismal mood, appreciating sharply. The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh multi-month low of 1.0805 and trades nearby at the end of the day. GBP/USD also collapsed, currently changing hands a handful of pips above a multi-month low of 1.3101.

Spot gold surged to $2,002.64, its highest since August 2020 but settled at around $1,986 a troy ounce. WTI traded as high as $130.50 a barrel, pulling back to the $120 price zone where it currently stands.

The CAD and the AUD started the day advancing against the greenback but lost ground as the day developed, settling in the red. AUD/USD trades around 0.7320 while USD/CAD hoers around 1.2800.

Global indexes edged lower. European indexes trimmed part of their intraday losses ahead of the close, but US ones posted substantial losses, with the DJIA losing over 600 points.

The US is on track to ban all Russian energy imports, detaching from the EU with this particular sanction. President Joe Biden has anticipated the sanction, and the US Congress has agreed on it. Meanwhile, the EU aims to cut dependence on Russian gas by almost 80% in 2022, according to Bloomberg.

