Forex Today: Covid concerns and fading stimulus hopes boost dollar, weigh on gold, politics eyed

Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 26:
A risk-off mood has taken over markets as coronavirus cases surge in Europe and the US. Fiscal stimulus talks seem on the brink of collapse in Washington and also weighs on the mood. Next week's American elections Brexit talks are eyed.
Coronavirus in Europe: Several European countries reported record COVID-19 infections and growing pressure on hospitals. Among the most significant developments are a caseload of over 50,000 in France and a new state of emergency in Spain. EUR/USD has fallen off the highs around 1.1850. The German IFO Business Climate and Bundesbank's monthly report are eyed.
US fiscal stimulus: Republicans and Democrats seem to have reached the limits progress was made last week. Politicians began the blame game, apparently trying to score points ahead of the elections. The GOP-controlled Senate is focused on confirming Amy Coney Barret to the Supreme Court.
Elections: The weekend has been thin on post-presidential debate polls, but so far, challenger Joe Biden remains in the lead against President Donald Trump. An inflow of surveys is likely on Monday and Tuesday. Investors are trying to gauge the chances of a "blue wave" – a victory for Democrats in the battle for the White House and Congress, allowing for a generous relief package.
More: US Elections: Debates matter but how much?
US covid cases continue rising, breaking infection records above 80,000 daily in recent days. Hospitalizations and mortalities are also increasing with several facilities rationing access to Intensive Care Units (ICUs). Marc Short, Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive for COVID-19.
Vaccine: Reports in the UK suggest that National Health Service staff could receive immunization by Christmas, while others note that distributing a vaccine to the broad global population would take long months.
Brexit: Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier has extended his stay in London, a sign of progress in talks. State aid and fisheries remain the thorniest issues as both sides aim to seal a deal by mid-November.
Gold has slipped back under $1,900 amid the risk-off mood. WTI oil has also reacted and fallen out of its narrow range amid concerns about global growth.
Over the weekend, cryptocurrencies have consolidated their gains, with Bitcoin holding above $13,000 and Ethereum topping $400.
US New Home Sales are on the agenda and economists expect another level above one million annualized.
See 2020 Elections: Seven reasons why this is not 2016, time to focus on the Senate
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces with S&P 500 futures, still remains below 0.7150
AUD/USD is back on the bids, heading towards 0.7150 amid a bounce in the S&P 500 futures. Australian dollar’s recovery from last week's lows at 0.7020 has stalled on Monday below 0.7160. All eyes will be on RBA's speakers.
USD/JPY drops in tandem with US dollar, looks to 104.50
The USD/JPY pair extends its retreat below 105.00, tracking the corrective pullback in the US dollar amid a risk reset. The spot rose to its highest level in five days at 105.06 on Monday but erased a large portion of its daily gains during the American trading hours.
Gold remains below key counter-trendline resistance
Gold is not going down without a fight on the short-term time frames. The broader bias remains in the hands of the bears. Gold is under pressure on the weekly and daily chart, but the 4-hour time frame is proving problematic to the bearish case.
WTI: Recovery remains capped below $39 ahead of API data
WTI attempts a recovery but not out of the woods yet, as sellers continue to lurk around $38.80 levels amid the cautious market mood. Saudi Oil Minister’s comments, USD retreats support oil. Coronavirus data and API crude stockpiles in focus.
Panic selling can lead to multi-day FX moves
The mood is shifting in the financial markets. With eight days until the US Presidential election, investors are finally growing nervous. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 900 points intraday and typically when there is such an aggressive one day decline, further losses are likely.