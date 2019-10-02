Forex Today: concerns about a US recession keep the greenback under pressure

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, October 3rd:
- The greenback maintained its sour tone amid persistent fears about a US recession. US ADP survey came in slightly below the market’s expectations at 135K, exacerbating the dollar’s weakness.
- The EUR/USD pair advanced toward 1.0963, a three-day high amid dislike for the greenback. Advance remains corrective and could extend to 1.1000.
- The GBP/USD pair finished the day little changed around the 1.2300 figure, despite UK PM Boris Johnson finally presented its proposal on the Irish border, which failed to impress the market and politicians. The plan would see some customs checks in Ireland post-Brexit, as it means that Northern Ireland will stay in the EU single market for goods, but leave the customs union. Irish PM Varadkar crossed the wires ahead of the announcement, saying that it would not be a basis for a deal. UK PM Johnson repeated multiple times that the only alternative to his plan is a no-deal Brexit. Meanwhile, EU’s Juncker welcome UK government’s determination to advance on Brexit talks, while Brexit negotiator Barnier announced that there is progress, but a lot of work still needs to be done.
- The Japanese Yen surged amid prevalent risk-aversion and is poised to extend its advance as Wall Street collapsed. US indexes closed roughly 2.0% lower each.
- Demand for safety sent US government bond yields to one-month lows.
- The Canadian dollar plummeted alongside crude oil prices, weighed by US news, as the EIA reported that commercial oil inventories increased by 3.1 million barrels.
- Cryptocurrencies remained in consolidative mode near their recent lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at three-day highs as the dollar keeps easing
The EUR/USD pair topped at 1.0963, its highest in three days as concerns about a US recession sent speculative interest away from the greenback. EUR/USD advance limited, correction could extend up to 1.1000.
GBP/USD is rising as EU reviews new UK Brexit proposal
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2300. PM Johnson has laid down a detailed Brexit plan that the DUP supports. The EU is set to react to the proposal later today.
USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows near 107.00 as Wall Street tumbles
The USD/JPY pair dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 107.16, hitting the lowest level in a week.
Gold starts consolidating daily gains, trades below $1,500
The XAU/USD pair build on Tuesday recovery gains and rose above the critical $1,500 mark before going into a consolidation phase a little below that level.
Stock market crash has three drivers – and they are here to stay
US stock markets are falling for the second day in a row – and Wednesday's declines are worse than Tuesday. Safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold are moving higher.