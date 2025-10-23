Forex Today: Choppy action continues ahead of US housing data

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, October 23:

Markets stay relatively quiet early Thursday as investors refrain from taking large positions, while looking for the next significant catalyst. Later in the day, Existing Home Sales data will be featured in the US economic calendar. On Friday, September Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US could trigger a big market reaction.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.61% 0.61% 1.27% -0.21% -0.24% -0.19% 0.75% EUR -0.61% 0.00% 0.76% -0.81% -0.73% -0.86% 0.16% GBP -0.61% -0.01% 0.49% -0.80% -0.74% -0.87% 0.13% JPY -1.27% -0.76% -0.49% -1.54% -1.52% -1.52% -0.62% CAD 0.21% 0.81% 0.80% 1.54% 0.03% -0.05% 0.96% AUD 0.24% 0.73% 0.74% 1.52% -0.03% -0.13% 0.88% NZD 0.19% 0.86% 0.87% 1.52% 0.05% 0.13% 1.01% CHF -0.75% -0.16% -0.13% 0.62% -0.96% -0.88% -1.01% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Reuters reported early Thursday that the White House is considering a plan to curb an array of software-powered exports to China to retaliate against Beijing's latest round of rare earth export restrictions. "If these export controls, whether it's software, engines or other things happen, it will likely be in coordination with our G-7 allies," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. In the meantime, US President Donald Trump said that he thinks they will be able to work something out with Chinese President Xi Jinping when they meet in South Korea next week. US stock index futures trade mixed in the European morning on Thursday, while the US Dollar Index clings to modest gains at around 99.00.

Following a three-day slide, EUR/USD held its ground on Wednesday and registered small daily gains. Early Thursday, the pair struggles to find direction and trades in a narrow channel near 1.1600. Later in the session, the European Commission will publish the preliminary Consumer Confidence data for October.

GBP/USD staged a late rebound and closed the day marginally lower after staying under pressure in the European session on Wednesday, as markets reacted to softer-than-expected September inflation data from the UK. In the European morning, the pair holds steady near 1.3350.

After losing more than 5% on Tuesday, Gold extended its correction toward $4,000 early Wednesday. The cautious market mood helped XAU/USD erase some of its daily gains in the second half of the day. Early Thursday, Gold fluctuates slightly above $4,100.

USD/JPY preserves its bullish momentum and builds on its weekly gains. At the time of press, the pair was trading at its highest level in 10 days near 152.50, rising more than 0.3% on the day. In the early Asian session on Friday, preliminary Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for October will be featured in the Japanese economic calendar.

(This story was corrected on October 23 at 07:44 GMT to remove the mention of the New Home Sales data among upcoming releases.)