Forex Today: central banks remain in focus, BOJ next

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 19th:
- The Fed delivered as expected, cutting the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a 1.75% - 2% range, although two voting members voted for a no-change. The dot-plot shows that there are no more rate cuts in the docket for this year, and quite a split FOMC for 2020 in that regards. Economic growth has suffered a slight upward revision, although there were no changes to inflation projections when compared to June’s forecast. The dollar surged with the news, government bond yields bounced.
- The Pound remains the strongest, flirting with 1.2500 despite renewed dollar’s demand. The EUR weakened toward 1.1000 but remains within familiar levels.
- Post-Fed, the BOJ and the BOE will have monetary policy meetings this Thursday, although both are expected to maintain their status quo and their decisions to have a limited impact on the respective currencies.
- Crude oil prices edged lower as the weekly US Energy Information Administration report revealed that commercial crude oil inventories in the country increased by 1.1 million barrels in the week ending September 13 compared to analysts estimate for a draw of 2.5 million barrels.
- Safe-havens lost ground, despite Wall Street U-turned after an initial collapse post-Fed, to end the day with strong gains.
- New Zealand Q2 GDP, BOJ’s Monetary policy decision and Australian employment figures to be out during the upcoming Asian session.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats on the hawkish Fed cut
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10 after the Fed cut rates but signaled no further rate reductions. The bank acknowledged the strong labor market and robust consumption. However, it is worried about investment.
GBP/USD falls further away from 1.25 after the Fed
GBP/USD is trading further below 1.2500 after the Fed cut rates but signaled no fresh moves. The Brexit impasse and weak UK inflation figures weigh.
USD/JPY pops 20 pips on the as expected Fed
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.32 following the FOMC, travelling between 108.08 and 108.33 but is virtually flat on the day as the Fed lowered rats as expected by 25 basis points.
Gold drops on strength in the Greenback following a dubious Fed rate cut
Gold prices have dropped on the Federal Reserve decision whereby no real assurance of more cuts down the line were presented. However, the door has been left open which limits the downside potential in this move.
New Zealand GDP preview: growth seen slowing but RBNZ acted ahead
New Zealand will release this Thursday it´s Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter of the year, a couple of hours after the Fed’s monetary policy decision.