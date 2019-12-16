Forex Today: Cautious optimism weighed on the greenback

Here is what you need to know Tuesday, December 17th:
- Risk appetite sent Wall Street to all-time highs. and US Treasury yields up, although the action within the FX board was limited. The EUR/USD pair was able to add some pips, limited by dismal data, as the preliminary estimates of December Markit PMI came in below expected.
- The GBP/USD pair remained in the 1.33/1.34 range as the UK economy remained stagnated in December, according to Markit preliminary estimates.
- US President Trump’s advisor, Kudlow, said that with the current deal, the US would double its exports to China.
- UK PM Johnson’s spokesman said that the Brexit bill could go into the Parliament as soon as next Friday.
- Commodities spent the day in consolidation mode, with spot gold ending the day marginally lower and WTI just above $60.00 a barrel.
- Bitcoin collapsed in the US session, down to $6,700.00.
