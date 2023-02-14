Forex Today: Calm before the US CPI storm

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, February 14:
Markets remain quiet early Tuesday as investors move to the sidelines while preparing for key macroeconomic data releases that will ramp up the volatility. The European economic docket will feature the Employment Change and Gross Domestic Product data for the fourth quarter. In the early American session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for January.
US Consumer Price Index Preview: US Dollar vulnerable to violent crash, every 0.1% in Core CPI matters.
Following a cautious start to the week, markets turned risk-positive in the second half of the day with Wall Street's main indexes posting gains of more than 1% on the day. In turn, the US Dollar struggled to preserve its strength and the US Dollar Index (DXY) closed in negative territory. Early Tuesday, US stock index futures trade flat and DXY holds steady slightly above 103.00 while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moves sideways within a touching distance of 3.7%.
During the Asian trading hours, the data from Australia showed that National Australia Bank's Business Confidence Index improved to 6 in January from -1 in December. On a negative note, Westpac Consumer Confidence Index dropped to -6.9% in February from 5% in January. AUD/USD failed to build on Monday's gains following the mixed data and was last seen trading flat on the day above 0.6950.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand reported that the Inflation Expectations for the first quarter dropped to 3.3% from 3.62%. NZD/USD lost its traction after this data and turned negative on the day below 0.6350.
As expected, the Japanese government nominated Kazuo Uedo to become the next governor of Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Tuesday. Former Financial Services Agency (FSA) chief Ryozo Himino and career central banker and BoJ executive Shinichi Uchida are also nominated as the two deputy governors. USD/JPY showed no immediate reaction to this development and was last seen moving sideways at around 132.00.
EUR/USD took advantage of the weaker US Dollar in the second half of the day on Monday and closed in positive territory above 1.0700. The pair edges higher toward 1.0750 in the early European morning on Tuesday.
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum on Monday and erased all the losses it suffered on Friday. The UK's Office for National Statistics reported on Tuesday that the ILO Unemployment Rate unchanged at 3.7% in three months to December as expected with the Claimant Count Change arriving at -12.9K. The wage inflation, as measured by the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, climbed to 6.7% on a yearly basis in the same period from 6.5%. With the initial reaction to these figures, the pair extended its recovery beyond 1.2150 on Tuesday.
Gold price failed to stage a rebound on Monday and registered its lowest daily close in a month slightly above $1,850 as the 10-year US T-bond yield held steady at around 3.7%. Early Tuesday, XAU/USD stages a technical correction and stays in positive territory above $1,860.
Bitcoin dropped to its lowest level in nearly three weeks below $21,400 on Monday but erased its losses to close the day flat. Early Tuesday, BTC/USD trades flat slightly below $21,800. Ethereum registered small losses on Monday and trades within a touching distance of $1,500 on Tuesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rises above 1.2150 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2150 in the European morning. The data from the UK showed that ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.7% in three months to December while annual wage inflation, excluding bonus, rose to 6.7% from 6.5%.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0770 as USD Index struggles to find cushion ahead of US CPI
The EUR/USD pair refreshed its day’s high around 1.0730 and is hovering around it continuously in the Tokyo session. The major currency pair is expected to continue its upside momentum as the DXY is struggling to place feet ahead of the US CPI data.
Gold could resume drop toward $1,825 on hot US Consumer Price Index
Gold bulls are coming up for the last dance on Tuesday, lifting Gold price from six-week lows of $1,850. Investors gear up for the main event risk of this week, the all-important United States Consumer Price Index data for January.
Bitcoin holders brace for impact as BTC correlation with stocks increases ahead of US CPI release
Bitcoin holders are watching Tuesday’s US CPI data release with renewed focus as the correlation between crypto and tech stocks climbs to 0.74.
US Consumer Price Index Preview: US Dollar vulnerable to violent crash, every 0.1% in Core CPI matters Premium
Clunkers are causing calamity – at least for stock markets, which have clung to Manheim's report about the costs of used vehicles to fear robust inflation figures. The US CPI report has been the No. 1 market mover in 2022. The new year is no different.