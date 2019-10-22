Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 22:
- Brexit: Parliament will have its first say on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's deal today after 18:00 GMT. After Speaker John Bercow denied the government another "Meaningful Vote", Johnson has opted for the full legislation, known as the Withdrawal Act Bill (WAB). The House of Commons will then vote on the voting program which aims to conclude the process within three days, to get Brexit done by October 31. The opposition is set to push for amendments, including a customs union and a second referendum, which may derail the process. The EU is watching the process and ready to grant an extension. Another volatile day is likely for GBP/USD, which hovers around 1.30.
- Trade talks: US officials have been sending mixed signals about the state of negotiations. White House adviser Larry Kudlow suggested that the US may drop its intention to slap new tariffs on December 15 if talks go well. President Donald Trump was also optimistic, while others suggested it may take move time. The broad market mood is positive. USD/JPY is below 109 and Gold under $1,500.
- Canada: Incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a minority government and lost the popular vote. He is set to be returned as PM but will need support to pass major legislation. The Canadian dollar held up its gains, with USD/CAD trading below 1.31. The Bank of Canada's Business Outlook Survey and Canadian Retail Sales are on the agenda today.
- US Existing Home Sales and the Federal Budget Balance are of interest, but trade and Brexit will likely set the tone.
- Cryptocurrencies have stabilized with Bitcoin around $8,200,
