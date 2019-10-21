Forex Today: Boris and sterling brace for more Brexit drama, some stability in trade, and Canada votes

Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 21:
- Brexit: GBP/USD kicked off the week with a drop toward 1.29 after an eventful weekend. Parliament forced the government to ask for an extension to Article 50. Prime Minister Boris Johnson still continues trying passing all the relevant legislation this week. It is unclear if House Speaker John Bercow will allow another "Meaningful Vote" which failed on Saturday, but the vote on the Withdrawal Bill is set to be debated on Tuesday. While Johnson may be nearing the votes to pass his Brexit agreement, the opposition may try to add amendments, for a customs union or for a second referendum. EU Leaders will be watching and are ready to approve an extension if lawmakers fail to approve Brexit. Sterling volatility is set to remain elevated.
- The US Dollar kicked off the week little changed after falling on Friday. Richard Clarida, Vice-Chair of the Federal Reserve has not pushed back against market pricing of a rate cut later this month. Some speculated that he quietly endorsed a rate reduction. Moreover, weak Retail Sales weighed on the greenback last week.
- Trade: Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He said the US and China made concrete progress. In the meantime, China left the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged. The world's second-largest economy thus postpones monetary stimulus to 18 of its banks.
- Europe: Incoming European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has put the blame for the global slowdown on US President Donald Trump's trade wars. Other reports suggest the ECB will leave refrain from introducing additional stimulus this year. Outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi presides over his last decision on Thursday.
- Canada holds Federal Elections today with a tight race between incumbent Justin Trudeau and contender Andrew Scheer. battle for the top job. Markets will be content with both candidates if either gain an absolute majority.
- Cryptocurrencies have recovered from the lows with Bitcoin trading above $8,000.
EUR/USD eases from a fresh October high
The EUR/USD pair hit a monthly high of 1.1179 but slowly eased from the level. Price action limited across the FX board amid a scarce macro calendar and persistent Brexit uncertainty.
GBP/USD trades lower in range holds close to 1.3000
John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, ruled that he won’t allow MPs to have a “meaningful vote” on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal today, as the circumstances haven’t changed. Pound eased just modestly with the headlines.
USD/JPY: Holds steady above mid-108.00s, awaits fresh catalyst
The USD/JPY pair stalled its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 109.00 handle, or 2-1/2 month tops, and managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.
Gold: Choppy inside monthly trendline, 200-bar SMA
Gold’s repeated failures to cross 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) fails to portray the yellow metal’s weakness as the monthly trend line limits its downside. The Bullion presently tests the support line while flashing $1,483.55.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Building on future profits
The trading week is kicking off with a continuation of the last week's scenario. The consolidation process continues and deepens, especially in the relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin.