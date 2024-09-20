Forex Today: BoJ maintains status quo to wrap up big central bank week

Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 20:

Investors digest the latest central bank announcements to start the last trading day of a critical week for markets. In the second half of the day, the European Commission will release the preliminary Consumer Confidence data for September and Statistics Canada will publish Retail Sales figures for July. Ahead of the weekend, market participants will also pay close attention to comments from central bank officials.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.87% -1.48% 0.95% -0.30% -1.75% -1.52% -0.18% EUR 0.87% -0.68% 1.81% 0.53% -0.95% -0.67% 0.65% GBP 1.48% 0.68% 2.40% 1.21% -0.26% -0.02% 1.34% JPY -0.95% -1.81% -2.40% -1.24% -2.62% -2.42% -1.19% CAD 0.30% -0.53% -1.21% 1.24% -1.54% -1.22% 0.02% AUD 1.75% 0.95% 0.26% 2.62% 1.54% 0.25% 1.60% NZD 1.52% 0.67% 0.02% 2.42% 1.22% -0.25% 1.37% CHF 0.18% -0.65% -1.34% 1.19% -0.02% -1.60% -1.37% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced on Friday that it maintained the short-term rate target in the range of 0.15%-0.25%, as expected. In its policy statement, the BoJ noted that it expect inflation to be at a level generally consistent with the BoJ’s price target in the second half of the 3-year projection period, through the fiscal year 2026. USD/JPY edged slightly lower with the immediate reaction and was last seen trading slightly above 142.00.

Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), China's central bank, left its Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) unchanged on Friday. With this decision, the one-year and five-year LPRs stood at 3.35% and 3.85%, respectively. Following Thursday's upsurge, AUD/USD stays relatively quiet on Friday and consolidates its weekly gains above 0.6800.

On Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) maintained its bank rate at 5% as forecast. Early Friday, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported that Retail Sales rose 1% on a monthly basis in August. This reading followed the 0.5% increase recorded in July and came in better than the market expectation of 0.4%. After closing in positive territory on Thursday, GBP/USD continues to push higher in the European morning and was last seen trading at its highest level since March 2022 above 1.3300.

Following a recovery attempt in the early American session on Thursday, the US Dollar (USD) Index turned south and closed deep in negative territory as risk flows dominated the action in financial markets. Early Friday, the USD Index edges lower and was last seen fluctuating near 100.50. Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is scheduled to deliver a speech later in the day.

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum in the late American session and registered gains on Thursday. The pair holds steady and trades in a narrow channel above 1.1150.

After making a technical correction, Gold gained traction and closed above $2,580 on Thursday. XAU/USD continues to push higher early Friday and was last seen trading within a touching distance of the all-time high it set at $2,600 on Wednesday.