Forex Today: anxiety rules as Jackson Hole Symposium kicks in

Here is what you need to know on Friday, August 23rd:
-Sterling was the shining star of the day, soaring over 100 pips against the Dollar following comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, indicating that something can be done to prevent a hard-Brexit in the upcoming 30 days. French President Macron, however, insisted on protecting the Union.
- Better-than-expected EU data failed to boost the EUR. The EUR/USD pair met sellers once again at around 1.1110, a critical Fibonacci resistance, as despite positive, the EU and German PMI indicated that the economy continued to underperform.
- US Services PMI contracted to 49.9, its lowest in almost a decade.
- Hawkish comments from Fed’s officials suggest the Fed won’t act to prevent a recession. The US yield curve inverted once again intraday, triggering risk-off. Wall Street retreated sharply after a robust start to the day.
- Commodities edged lower, with gold battling to retain the 1,500.00 level, and oil dragged lower by the usual market concerns about growth.
- The Jackson Hole Symposium stated and policymakers’ words are being closely watched and quickly priced in.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows as optimism from German data fades
EUR/USD has hit a fresh three-week low below 1.1070 as optimism from better-than-expected German PMIs fades. The data still points to a downturn. Tension mounts ahead of Fed's Powell critical speech on Friday.
GBP/USD surges above 1.2200 on Merkel's Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2250, at the highest this month after German Chancellor Merkel said a solution to the Irish backstop can be found by October 31st. UK PM Johnson is meeting French President Macron.
USD/JPY: lifeless consolidation continues
Japan National CPI seen up by 0.5% YoY in July. USD/JPY confined to familiar levels despite plenty of possible catalysts.
Gold steadies near $1,500 as trading action turns subdued ahead of Jackson Hole
After dropping to its lowest level in nine days at $1,492 earlier today, the XAU/USD pair staged a recovery in the second half of the day and now seems to be moving sideways near the $1,500 mark, losing nearly $3 on a daily basis.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC to $50,000 or Gold to $5,000? Current crypto levels to watch
"Gold will reach $5,000" claimed Peter Schiff, a crypto critic, and a gold bug. "Bitcoin will reach $50,000," said Tom Lee. Both influences clashed on social media and on television about future prices.