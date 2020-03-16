Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 17th:
- It was another Black Monday for Wall Street, with the DJIA down roughly 13%. The Nasdaq shed 12.32% and the S&P 11.98%. The slump came despite the US Federal Reserve announced late Sunday a 100 bps rate cut to 0.0% and massive stimulus of up to $700B. Other central banks also announced monetary easing but could not convince investors.
- US Treasury yields trimmed most of their Friday’s gains amid dominant risk-off. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note settled at 0.73%.
- The EUR/USD pair closed around 1.1170, retaining part of its gains despite risk-aversion. The dollar suffered from an awful NY Empire State Manufacturing Index.
- The GBP/USD pair flirted with 1.2200 and settled not far above it, as the UK is in no rush to combat coronavirus.
- Commodity-linked currencies plummeted, as crude oil prices resumed their declines while spot gold pierced temporary the 1,500 threshold.
- The coronavirus outbreak remains out of control in Europe. Worldwide, countries announced lockdown and quarantine measures to try slowing the spread and prevent health-care systems from collapsing. Economic downturn already here.
- Cryptocurrencies edged lower.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles at 1.1170 despite risk-off led
The EUR/USD pair closed the day with gains in the 1.1170 price zone, despite the greenback appreciated sharply against most rivals. Wall Street had another Black Monday despite Fed’s massive stimulus measures.
GBP/USD nears 1.22 as dollar demand resurged
A risk-averse environment favours the greenback against its UK rival. COVID-19 deaths in the kingdom jump in last 24-hours, with no new measures announced by the government.
Global central banks take decisive action to battle coronavirus
Following the Federal Reserve's decision to drastically lower its policy rate by 100 basis points while launching a massive $700 billion QE program, other central banks have stepped up to the plate to negate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Gold trims losses and rises back above $1500
Gold prices staged a recovery during the American session by rising from than $50 from the bottom. It recovered ground as Wall Street moved off lows.
WTI collapses to the $29.00 region, 2020 lows in sight
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate have started the week on a much weaker tone and are holding on around the $29.00 mark per barrel at the time of writing - down nearly 12% for the day.