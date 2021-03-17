Forex Today: All eyes on the critical Fed decision, markets set to burst

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, March 17:
Markets are cautious ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision, despite rising US yields with major pairs clinging to round levels. The EU is getting closer to resuming vaccination with AstraZeneca, gold is back to the higher range and Bitcoin is moving higher.
Calm before the storm: The Federal Reserve is set to leave its policy unchanged but publish closely-watched forecasts for growth, inflation, employment and interest rates. Markets foresee an earlier increase in borrowing costs than the Fed and fear a bump up in inflation.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference and will try to balance between acknowledging the vaccine and stimulus-led recovery without raising concerns of overheating and rate hikes.
See Fed Preview: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly edition, three critical things to watch
Ahead of the Fed, Tuesday's US Retail Sales report for February showed a large drop of 3%, albeit on top of an upward-revised statistic for January. Moreover, the sharp drop was attributed to storms in the southern US.
Currencies: EUR/USD is hovering around 1.19, GBP/USD is trading near 1.39 and USD/JPY is at 109, all experiencing narrowing ranges. Gold is has surpassed $1,730, potentially reflecting speculation that the Fed remains dowvish.
Vaccines: European regulators say that the benefits of using the AstraZeneca jabs outweigh concerns of blood clots that have arisen in recent days. Several leaders also signaled they are ready to lift their suspensions, which may derail the EU's already sluggish vaccination campaign. A decision is due on Thursday.
Data: Final eurozone Consumer Price Index figures for February are set to confirm an increase in headline prices attributed to temporary factors. USD/CAD is trading around 1.24450 ahead of Canada's release of inflation and crude oil inventories data.
Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin is trading around $56,000 and Ehtereum under $1,800 as cryptocurrencies also practice some calm after a busy weekend.
See Treasury yields at 1.6%: something to celebrate or to fear?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates in a range around 1.1900, FOMC eyed
EUR/USD oscillates in a range around the 1.1900 mark ahead of the European open. Investors seemed to have moved on the side-lines ahead of the FOMC monetary policy decision. The final version of the Eurozone CPI print might offer some short-term trading opportunities.
GBP/USD on the defensive below 1.3900 ahead of FOMC
GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak but lacks follow-through while trading below 1.3900. The UK rolls up sleeves to battle human rights, nuclear threats. British Health Minister says AstraZeneca is safe, FOMC eagerly awaited.
Gold advances towards $1740 amid pre-FOMC lull
Gold picks up bids and approaches $1740 ahead of Wednesday’s European session as geopolitical risk catalysts join the US dollar’s pre-Fed dull performance. US 10-year Treasury yields remain on the back foot, offering extra strength to the yellow metal.
Dogecoin could surge 45% if this key level holds
Dogecoin price is range-bound between a supply barrier at $0.063 and a stable support level at $0.047 for almost a month. Drawing trendlines along these barriers results in a horizontal parallel channel. The technical formation predicts a 25% move.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.