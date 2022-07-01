Here is what you need to know on Friday, July 1:
Following a volatile American session amid soft US inflation data and month-end flows on Thursday, markets stay relatively calm early Friday. Nevertheless, investors remain cautious ahead of June inflation figures for the euro area. In the second half of the day, the ISM Manufacturing PMI report will be featured in the US economic docket. The US Dollar Index recovers modestly toward 105.00 and the US stock index futures trade deep in negative territory.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: High inflation component steal the show, boost dollar.
In an interview with Austrian newspaper Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Robert Holzmann noted that he would have preferred the bank to hike its policy rate earlier. Eurostat is expected to report that the annual Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose to 8.3% in June from 8.1% in May.
Eurozone Inflation Preview: Core holds the keys, with 4% set to trigger a EUR/USD rally.
Earlier in the day, the data from China showed that the Caixin Manufacturing PMI improved to 51.7 in June from 48.1 in May but this print doesn't seem to be having a positive impact on market sentiment in the early European session.
Meanwhile, cure oil prices fell sharply after OPEC+ decided to stick to its current plan of increasing the output by 648,000 barrels per day in August. The group refrained from discussing the output strategy from September. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which fell more than 3% on Thursday, was last seen losing 0.8% on the day at $105.15.
EUR/USD staged a decisive rebound during the American session and ended up closing in positive territory on Thursday. The pair stays on the back foot early Friday and edges lower toward 1.0450.
GBP/USD registered small daily gains on Thursday but turned south early Friday. The pair was last seen retreating toward 1.2100.
USD/JPY fell sharply on Thursday amid falling US Treasury bond yields. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield losing nearly 2% below 3% so far on the day, the pair trades in negative territory below 135.00 in the European morning.
Gold failed to take advantage of falling yields and closed the fourth straight day in negative territory. Sellers continue to dominate XAU/USD's action early Friday with the pair trading below $1,800 for the first time since mid-May.
Although Bitcoin climbed above $20,000 on Friday after having dropped below that level on Thursday, it failed to preserve its recovery momentum and was last seen trading near $19,300. Ethereum continues to trade within a touching distance of $1,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips to near 1.0450 ahead of Eurozone HICP and US ISM PMI
EUR/USD has recorded a minor correction after hitting a high of 1.0489 on Thursday. The major is expected to remain on the sidelines as investors are awaiting the release of the US ISM PMI and eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP).
GBP/USD: Bears attack 1.2100 with eyes on yearly low, UK/US PMI
GBP/USD is nearing 1.2100, returning to bear’s radar, after a one-day absence. Brexit, politics and economic pessimism weigh on the pound in early Europe. Doubts over ‘partygate’ investigation take rounds, Irish deputy PM accuses No10 over NIP. UK/US PMIs eyed.
Gold bears eye $1,787 as recession fears amplify ahead of US ISM PMI
Gold Price stands on slippery grounds as it slides to the lowest levels since early May, around $1,797 by the press time of early Friday morning in Europe. The yellow metal drops for the fifth consecutive day amid fears of escalating inflation and economic slowdown.
Is this a buy signal for Shiba Inu price or month-end volatility?
Shiba Inu price embarked on a massive uptrend after bottoming on June 19. The ascent faced issues and headwinds, leading to an eventual retracement.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!