Forecasting the Coming Week: The FOMC Minutes take centre stage

Another week where bets on the potential timing of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve dominated the headlines in the FX universe. Against that backdrop, the Greenback climbed to fresh 2024 highs, while EUR/USD retreated below 1.0700 to print a new YTD bottom.
Let's start with the US docket. Markets will be closed on Monday due to the "President's Day" holiday. The CB Leading Index comes on February 20, while the release of the FOMC Minutes are due on February 21. Moving forward, February 22 will see the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, flash PMIs and Existing Home Sales. The USD Index (DXY) experienced a loss of momentum in the latter part of the week after hitting fresh 2024 peaks near the 105.00 barrier, although the knee-jerk was insufficient to halt the multi-week positive streak.
A pretty dull calendar for the euro bloc will see the flash Consumer Confidence gauge on February 21 ahead of preliminary PMIs in Germany and the euro area and the final Inflation Rate in the broader euro zone on February 22. Finally, Germany's IFO Business Climate and the final Q4 GDP Growth Rate are due on February 23. Despite sinking to the sub-1.0700 region earlier in the week, EUR/USD managed to regain balance and end the week with marginal gains.
In the UK, Public Sector finances are due on February 21 followed by advanced PMIs on February 22. The Gfk Consumer Confidence will close the docket on February 23. GBP/USD sparked quite a marked recovery in the second half of the week, trespassing the 1.2600 hurdle to end the week almost unchanged.
A light week ahead data-wise in Japan, as Machinery Orders are due on February 19, seconded by the Reuters Tankan Index and Balance of Trade figures on February 21, while weekly readings from Foreign Bond Investment are due on February 22. USD/JPY resumed the uptrend on Friday and clinched its third straight week of gains following new yearly peaks near the 151.00 milestone (February 13).
In Oz, the RBA Minutes will take centre stage on February 20, prior to Westpac's Leading Index, the Wage Price Index and flash PMIs on February 21. AUD/USD managed well to reverse Tuesday's deep pullback to YTD new lows, advancing in the subsequent three sessions to close its second week in a row with gains.
The Chinese data space offers the preliminary Q4 Current Account figures on February 18, while the House Price Index and FDI (YTD) readings are due on February 23.
Anticipating Economic Perspectives: Voices on the Horizon
- Fed's R. Bostic and M. Bowman speak on February 21 along with BoE's S. Dhingra and ECB's J. Nagel.
- Fed's P. Jefferson, P. Harker, N. Kashkari and L. Cook are all speaking on February 22, as well as BoE's M. Greene.
- On February 23, Fed's C. Waller and ECB's I. Schnabel and J. Nagel are also speaking.
Central Banks: Upcoming Meetings to Shape Monetary Policies
- The People's Bank of China (PBoC) is expected to reduce its 1-Year and 5-Year LPR by 10 bps on February 20.
- The Bank Indonesia (BI) is seen holding its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 6.00% on February 21.
- No changes are expected by the Bank of Korea (BoK) on February 22, leaving its policy rate intact at 3.50%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0750 after US data
EUR/USD recovered above 1.0750 after dropping to a daily low near 1.0730 in the American session. The data from the US showed that producer inflation rose at a stronger pace than expected in January, while consumer confidence improved marginally in early February.
GBP/USD rebounds from session lows, trades below 1.2600
GBP/USD erased a large portion of its daily losses after dropping to 1.2550 following the stronger-than-forecast US producer inflation data. With markets turning cautious in the American session, however, the pair struggles to reclaim 1.2600.
Gold recovers above $2,000 as US yields retreat
Gold regained its traction and climbed above $2,000 in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated below 4.3% after surging higher with the immediate reaction to US PPI data and helped XAU/USD reverse its direction.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC eyes $60,000 but correction looms
Bitcoin price retests a tough resistance level at $52,062. A lack of momentum is likely to trigger a correction and consolidation for the next few weeks. Investors can expect BTC to remain between the $52,062 to $45,156 levels.
Week ahead: Fed Minutes headline a data-heavy week
Dollar shines after inflation surprise, awaits latest Fed minutes. In Europe, business surveys will be crucial for euro and sterling. Canadian and Australian data releases also on the agenda.