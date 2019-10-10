FOMC to announce balance sheet expansion at the October meeting – Rabobank

Rabobank analysts suggest that the recent flow of the US economic data has tilted the odds in favour of October.

Key Quotes

“The Fed is also expected to announce an expansion of the balance sheet at the October meeting, aimed at stabilizing the repo market.”

“Looking further ahead, we expect the Fed to cut rates all the way to zero before the end of 2020. In our view the inverted yield curve points to a recession in 2020 that will force the Fed to go beyond insurance cuts.”