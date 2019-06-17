FOMC preview: Dovish tilt to easing bias - ANZ

According to the analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), the Federal Reserve (Fed) is likely to shift in favor of an overtly easing bias when it meets later this week.

Key Quotes:

“The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets this week. Given recent dovish comments from Fed officials, we expect a shift to an easing bias. At a minimum, we anticipate a flattening in the dot plot.

Chair Powell is likely to reiterate that the FOMC stands ready to support the expansion. We don’t expect a pre-commitment to easing, but acknowledge there are risks to our view.

We look for the FOMC to end quantitative tightening now.

Our call is for the FOMC to start cutting rates later this year as we anticipate ongoing trade uncertainty to linger and weigh on growth and markets. Easier policy will also provide a needed boost to cyclical inflation.”