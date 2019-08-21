FOMC minutes to attempt to clarify the path forward – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities are expecting the July FOMC meeting minutes to attempt to clarify the path forward after Chair Powell remained non-committal on guidance for future rate movements at his July press conference.

Key Quotes

“Powell painted the Fed's action as a "mid-cycle adjustment" and not necessarily one cut or the "beginning of a long series of cuts." The minutes should support our view that soft global growth, trade uncertainty, and persistent below-target inflation should keep the Fed on a dovish footing.”